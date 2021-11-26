HIRAM, Maine — State Police on Monday evening announced the name of a man shot in Hiram last Saturday morning.
On Nov. 20 at 1 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department dispatch center received a 911 call from 6 Oak Woods Road in Hiram requesting medical assistance for male who had been fatally shot.
On Monday, a spokeswoman with the Maine Department of Safety identified the man as 18-year-old Ian Morris of Portland.
Deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to that location along with deputies from York County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Maine State Police Troop B and Troop A.
When officers arrived at the scene they discovered a deceased man on the outdoor property near the residence and attempted to render aid.
At 1:45 a.m., troopers from Maine State Police Troop B notified the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit — South, who responded to the scene along with the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team.
Detectives identified witnesses and persons of interest to the incident and conducted interviews and collected evidence.
