Matthew Lautenschlager,

Matthew Lautenschlager (lower left) is facing several charge including aggravated felonious sexual assault one felony count of manufacturing child porn, is arraigned over Webex Tuesday. Clockwise from left: Deputy County Attorney Keith Blair, Judge Amy Ignatius and defense attorney Dennis O'Connor. (DAYMOND STEER SCREEN SHOT)

CONWAY — A North Conway man accused of aggravated felonious sexual assault and manufacture of child pornography was ordered held without bail by a Superior Court judge Tuesday afternoon.

A statement from the New Hampshire State Police said the arrest of Matthew Lautenschlager, 29, came after a months-long investigation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.