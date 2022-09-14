Matthew Lautenschlager (lower left) is facing several charge including aggravated felonious sexual assault one felony count of manufacturing child porn, is arraigned over Webex Tuesday. Clockwise from left: Deputy County Attorney Keith Blair, Judge Amy Ignatius and defense attorney Dennis O'Connor. (DAYMOND STEER SCREEN SHOT)
CONWAY — A North Conway man accused of aggravated felonious sexual assault and manufacture of child pornography was ordered held without bail by a Superior Court judge Tuesday afternoon.
A statement from the New Hampshire State Police said the arrest of Matthew Lautenschlager, 29, came after a months-long investigation.
Lautenschlager was charged with one felony count of aggravated felonious sexual assault (NH RSA 632-A:2); one felony count of manufacturing child sexual abuse images (NH RSA 649-A:3-b); and seven felony counts of certain uses of computer services prohibited (NH RSA 649-B:4).
On Tuesday, Lautenschlager, who was in Carroll County Jail, appeared before Judge Amy Ignatius, who was sitting in Belknap County Court in Laconia. Ignatius covers cases there on occasion, but mostly sits in Carroll County Superior in Ossipee.
Lautenschlager was represented by Dennis O'Connor, who was in Carroll County Superior Court. The prosecutor was Deputy County Attorney Keith Blair, who appeared remotely.
Ignatius read the charges against Lautenschlager and entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf.
He is charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault for allegedly penetrating a 14-year-old girl to whom he is related by "blood or affinity" in August in Conway.
The probable cause statement by State Police Sgt. Kempes Corbally said Lautenschlager and the girl were not blood related and that Lautenschlager allegedly molested her when she was sleeping.
The charge of manufacture of child abuse images comes from a text in February in which Lautenschlager allegedly “directed a visual representation of a child engaging or being engaged in sexually explicit conduct” (posing in a sexually explicit way).
The gist of several charges was that he used Snapchat to entice minors to send him nude photos between February and March of this year.
Blair made the case that Lautenschlager should be held without bail.
"The defendant presents a danger to the community, specifically to young girls between the ages of 13 and 16," said Blair.
"As the probable cause affidavit lays out, the defendant is engaged in the course of conduct where he specifically reaches out to girls who are minors he poses as a 17-year-old boy, then coerces them into providing photographs of themselves to him," he said.
Blair added Lautenschlager is also accused of sexual assault. He said more charges may be coming.
O'Connor replied that cash bail should be made available to Lautenschlager who could continue to live with his mother in North Conway if released. He said Lautenschlager had no prior criminal record and works at Hannaford in Ossipee.
"I think a condition of some cash bail, corporate and restrictive conditions are sufficient to ensure safety," said O'Connor.
Judges must weigh if a defendant is a danger or a flight risk.
Ignatius said not only is Lautenschlager facing several felonies but the probable cause statement says he may have reached out to as many as 118 teenage girls to send sexuality explicit photos to them.
Ignatius said the probable cause statement also said Lautenschlager threatened some girls and their families if they didn't provide photos.
"All of that makes me really concerned about potential dangerousness," said Ignatius. "Then there's the further allegation of actual physical contact and sexual assault. And so I do think there is a question of dangerousness here. I think the state has made out its burden by clear and convincing evidence, and I am going to grant the state's request for preventive detention."
