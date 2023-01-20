By Phil Franklin and Tom Eastman
BARTLETT — Historical preservation is a topic we’ve been reading a lot about lately in the pages of the Sun as planners grapple with how to maintain the quaint village character of the place and developers seek to build new infrastructure to serve our visitors.
There seems to be a tug-of-war between the two different mindsets. Historians see the value of preserving older buildings because of their importance to the story of our local heritage while developers see the land upon which the building sits as an opportunity to put a new building in place that will add economic value to the area.
Often, but not always, the scales are tipped in favor of the developer and demolition crew. But this was not the case for one historic building in Bartlett, though it could have gone differently.
St. Joseph Church, built in 1890, was the first Catholic church in the Mount Washington Valley (or Eastern Slope Region, as the area was called back then). It served the Catholic community of Bartlett and many of the surrounding towns.
As other Catholic churches were built in the area, the parish of St. Joseph’s declined in numbers, though a loyal community of local residents and visitors supported the church. Finally, in 1999, the church was closed, and the St. Joseph’s parish was consolidated into Our Lady of the Mountains church in North Conway.
The building was subsequently purchased by the Bartlett School District.
In 2013, the Bartlett School Board proposed, for the third time, that the building be demolished as it was physically deteriorating. Their original plans to use the building for expanding the music and drama programs of the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School could not be accomplished for a variety of reasons, mostly because of the presence of asbestos and lead paint in the building.
On the other side of the discussion stood Norman Head, then-president of the Bartlett Historical Society. He asked for time to assemble a committee to study potential new uses for the building and, as a part of that study, develop a renovation plan for the building.
The school board agreed, the committee was formed, and in June 2016, the Bartlett Historical Society signed a long-term lease with the Bartlett School District to become the stewards of the building.
With the building in their care, the Bartlett Historical Society opened a capital campaign to raise funds for the renovation of the building. A project to mitigate hazards that could threaten the building were completed.
In November 2019, the society purchased the building from the Bartlett School District. Owning the building was important as it was a clear demonstration of the historical society’s commitment to the renovation project and its efforts to bring it back to a new life in town.
The vision of the historical society has always been and remains to reopen this building as a public multi-function cultural center called the Bartlett History Museum.
The society envisions the future museum as a place open to the public with revolving exhibits of the historical artifacts under the care of the society; as a place for presentations on historical topics and for historical and genealogical research; and it will be the headquarters for the Bartlett Historical Society.
The museum will contain displays not only of Bartlett history but also the histories of Hart’s Location; the lost 19th and 20th century Crawford Notch logging town of nearby Livermore; and the broader region.
In 2017, the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance designated the building as one of the Seven to Save structures. In 2018, the building was added to the State Register of Historic Places by the N.H. Division of Historical Resources. These two awards by our state’s top historical organizations illustrate the significance of this building to our state’s and region’s history.
The Bartlett Historical Society, working with an architect and local building contractor, developed a comprehensive renovation plan that outlined a step-by-step approach to the roof-to-basement renovation of this building.
In 2016, the builder who was consulting on the renovation plan, Bill Duggan, offered to take on the role of general contractor for the project.
Duggan has been working in partnership with Phil Franklin, the historical society’s project director since that time, coordinating every step of the renovation effort.
“Bill’s building experience plus keen sense of how best to functionally utilize space have been one of the keys to the success of the project to date,” said Franklin, who moved to Bartlett from Connecticut, and who more often than not can be found at the site these days, often in the company of his wife, Susan, who like her husband has lent sweat equity to the renovation.
“Because this project is being done with donated funds, it has had an on-again, off-again cadence throughout the past few years,” Phil noted
“As the historical society has raised the funds for the effort, work was scheduled to take one more item off the renovation checklist. Bill has been very willing to work with this understanding and process,” he said.
The capital campaign for this project has so far raised about $435,000 for the renovation out of a $600,000 project budget. This funding has allowed work to get underway starting in 2019, according to Franklin, who gave a tour of the facility with Susan on Jan. 8.
“Several major renovation activities have taken place that have brought this once derelict building, in a near state of collapse, to a strong, solid state and, in the process, this historic structure has been saved,” Franklin proudly noted as he led the tour.
Behind him, the onetime church’s stained-glass window allowed light to stream in from behind the former altar.
To the left (north) side of the building, framing has started for what will be a small office. Frame work also has been done above the former altar. Windows have been framed — the society plans to have the stained glass windows on display, with lighting behind them.
The flooring has been exposed and is in need of restoration. Where a confessional once stood is now framed for what will be storage space for the society’s records as well as files for those doing genealogical research.
The stairs leading to the original choir loft are intact, and upon reaching the overhang, one can enjoy an expansive view of the work in progress.
“Much of the original look of the interior framing is the same as the original church, but new things needed to be added, such as a curator’s work area and historical society office along with storage closets,” Franklin said.
Franklin said an 1897 interior photograph showed a single arch over the altar area; that arch has been re-created, replacing the three-arch configuration remembered by former parishioners.
Wainscoting and a chair rail that once lined the walls will again adorn the interior walls. The choir loft has been resecured and now appears to be suspended in air (engineered rods have been installed and attached to the trusses to give the illusion of a floating loft).
“The historical society intends to refurbish the original altar and small pulpit for display in the museum,” noted Franklin, adding, “We also have all but one of the original stained-glass windows that once filled the window frames of the building. These delicate windows are being preserved by placing them in lightboxes with the intention of hanging them next to the window frames where they were for the past century-plus. New energy-efficient windows were installed in place of the stained-glass windows.
Franklin continued: “A generous grant from the Kendal C. and Anna Ham Charitable Foundation of Conway covered the cost of the new windows. Another generous grant from the Robert and Dorothy Goldberg Charitable Foundation is covering the cost of the lightboxes, refurbishing the stained-glass windows and the purchase of LED panels that will be installed in the lightboxes to illuminate these beautiful windows.”
According to Franklin, all this work has brought the value of the building all the way from basically nothing to about $313,300.
Key renovation activities include the removal of all the hazardous materials (asbestos, lead paint and mold) from the structure; the complete replacement of the failed roof structure with an engineered truss design roof frame; and the addition of new siding to the exterior of the building (this project will be completed in the spring, Franklin said).
During the renovations, for the first time in over a century, the original wood frame of the building was revealed. Lumber for the frame likely came from the Bartlett Land & Lumber Co. located a short distance from the church building, Franklin said. The frame structure was in great shape, he said.
However, “the old roof had five layers of asphalt shingles covering the original layer of wood shingles and it still leaked terribly,” Franklin said.
“The weight of this roof was pushing the walls of the building outward so badly that the building was starting to look almost round. The roof was removed in six large sections and replaced with an engineered truss designed roof after the walls were straightened,” said Franklin.
Due to issues discovered with water pooling behind the vinyl siding, a decision was made this past summer put on new siding. This involved removing all the vinyl and old clapboards, repairing the water-damaged sheathing boards and installing new hemlock clapboards. Volunteers applied a first coat of finish paint to the clapboards before they were installed.
Franklin said that all new mechanical systems have been partially installed (e.g., heating, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical), bringing the building up to the current commercial building code. A new propane furnace was installed. The old wiring, a nested web ranging from knob-and-tube to 1960s wiring, was removed and a modern electrical system is being installed.
Plumbing is being installed for an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant lavatory. The walls have new insulation that was installed by a volunteer. The mechanical systems installation will be finished as the project progresses.
Outside, a new concrete sidewalk and granite front steps have replaced the badly deteriorated walkway. A mobility ramp has also been installed on a new concrete slab.
While changes have been and will be made in the building to bring it up to current code, the Bartlett Historical Society has pledged to try as much as possible to retain the original character of the old church.
This building has lived two different lives, originally as a church, then as a storage facility for the elementary school and now, in its third life, it will reopen as a museum.
Fundraising will be a constant to make the dream a reality, Franklin underscored.
“Being a non-profit organization, the Bartlett Historical Society has funded its renovation work through the generosity of hundreds of people locally and from away, several local businesses, a few foundations and society fundraising efforts,” he said.
“The project budget has had to be refigured several times due to continually rising prices since 2016 when the original budget was established. Many of dedicated donors have given multiple times to the effort. Volunteers have done as much work as possible to help defray costs, but a large percentage of the work must be completed by skilled and licensed professionals,” Franklin said.
“To complete this project, the Bartlett Historical Society’s leadership is continuing their diligent search for donors who share their vision for this new community asset,” said Franklin.
So where does this project stand right now? Franklin said after the new siding is put on, and sufficient funding is secured, the renovation focus will be on the interior work. When that is completed, museum displays will be set up and, finally, after years of hard work and dedication, the Bartlett History Museum will be opened to the public.
“’Perseverance’ and ‘dedication’ are two words that best describe the Bartlett Historical Society’s pursuit of their vision for this museum,” said Franklin.
“This project has faced and overcome many challenges, but that is what is required to see this vision through to reality. Were it not for the support of the many donors to the effort who share this vision, the project would have ended long ago. Community support, from near and far, however, has moved the project forward — maybe not as fast as everyone would like, but the direction has always been and always will be forward to a ribbon cutting and grand opening,” he said.
“That day will be the Bartlett Historical Society’s moment of success for the project.
For more information about how you can contribute to the effort, take a few moments to look through the information on the project on the Bartlett Historical Society website (bartletthistory.org) or send a note to Franklin at phil@bartletthistory.org.
Phil Franklin is president of the Bartlett Historical Society.
