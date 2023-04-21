By Matt Howe, special to The Conway Daily Sun
your community, contribute to important projects and get outside after a long winter. It is also a day for reflection for each of us as we behold in our own way this miraculous planet.
Yet are we making enough of Earth Day? Are we giving it staying power? Are we making sure it’s not simply an annual check-off on our list of civic responsibilities? Are we learning from it? Are we folding its meaning and message into our daily lives and aspirations? Are we finding ways to help the planet that feel not like a burden, but more an opportunity to grow and to learn and to enrich our lives and our communities?
At Green Mountain Conservation Group in Effingham, we commend Earth Day as a day of action and service and learning. However, it should also be a day of planning.
Earth Day should be the day each year when we update our personal plan for helping the planet — the steps within our reach that each of us can take between now and next Earth Day to help keep our waters, land, skies and communities as healthy as possible.
Everything counts. A plan for purchasing and using less plastic. A plan to reduce erosion on your property. A plan to plant native species on your land to attract more pollinators. A plan to conserve your land. A plan to use less salt on your driveway next winter. A plan to get involved with a non-profit organization or your town government. A plan to write a letter to your town selectman, your legislators, the governor, a congressperson or the president. A plan to park and place your order inside fast-food restaurants instead of idling your car for 10 minutes. Any plan that works for you. No measure is too small.
Beyond our individual plans, Earth Day can also be a chance for communities as a whole to engage in fresh thinking.
At Green Mountain, the more we work with municipal and state leaders, local businesses, and concerned citizens, the more we sense that decision-makers at all levels see the linkages among environmental quality, economy prosperity and human health. The long-held notion that environmental regulations “hurt business,” if not being discarded, is at least being balanced by a recognition that environmental regulations protect business by protecting the assets they need to prosper such as safe drinking water, clean lakes and streams, and fresh air.
Earth Day must also be a day we recognize the extent to which our land, water and air depend upon humans to collaborate with one another to find solutions. Here in New Hampshire, where we contend with many of the cultural and political divides seen across the country, we see evidence of the potential for environmental protection to overcome political differences as people of all persuasions adopt a shared valuation of New Hampshire’s natural resources.
Consensus on the science and collaboration on solutions will not come easily. But by keeping in mind a core message of Earth Day — that we are all in this together and there is no “Planet B” — we have a chance to build a healthier and more prosperous New Hampshire.
What will be your Earth Day action plan?
Matt Howe is executive director of Effingham-based Green Mountain Conservation Group. For ideas on how you can help protect local natural resources, visit www.gmg.org.
