PORTLAND, Maine — MaineHealth and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine on Wednesday announced they reached an agreement that will keep Maine Medical Center in Anthem’s care provider network for the next two years.
MaineHealth is a system of a dozen hospitals, including Memorial Hospital in North Conway, as well as general and specialty medical practices, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, medical laboratories and other health-related businesses.
All of the providers aside from Memorial are in Maine.
In a joint news release, the two non-profits said the agreement means all Anthem members will continue to receive in-network services at Maine Medical Center. The other MaineHealth facilities and providers also remain in Anthem’s network.
“MaineHealth has an unwavering focus on our patients and their families in order to deliver on our vision of working together so our communities are the healthiest in America,” said Dr. Andy Mueller, CEO of MaineHealth. “Our agreement with Anthem provides both of us with the opportunity to reaffirm our relationship as we work to improve the health and well-being of our communities.”
“Continuing our partnership with MaineHealth is important to maintaining and improving access to health care at Maine Medical Center,” said Denise McDonough, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine. “We value the relationships we have with the providers in our network, which are important to fulfilling our mission of improving the lives of the people we serve in communities across Maine.”
No details about how the dispute was resolved were released.
MaineHealth and Anthem have been at odds for months over what services the insurer would cover and at what price.
This spring, MaineHealth officials said Anthem owed over $70 million for health-care services dating back over three years, had been denying prior authorizations and referrals for needed care and unilaterally reducing negotiated payments.
MaineHealth said Anthem incorrectly denied claims for 10,000 accounts last summer.
Discussions broke down in April, and MaineHealth announced that starting next year, Maine Medical Center would no longer be an in-network provider for Anthem policy holders and notified 157,000 MaineHealth patients who used Anthem insurance in the past three yearse.
Mueller said at the time, “Our relationship with Anthem has reached a point where it is hurting our ability to sustain the level of care our communities have come to expect from MaineHealth and its flagship hospital.”
Had the two companies not reached an agreement, it would have meant most people covered by Anthem would pay much higher out-of-pocket costs for care at Maine Medical Center.
Health system officials said at that time that the change would not affect Memorial Hospital in North Conway or the other hospitals and providers in the system. But the decision could have affected people who needed to have procedures or other specialized care at Maine Medical Center.
