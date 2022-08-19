Andrew-Mueller-Inline-Pic.jpg

Dr. Andy Mueller is the CEO of MaineHealth. (COURTESY PHOTO)

PORTLAND, Maine — MaineHealth and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine on Wednesday announced they reached an agreement that will keep Maine Medical Center in Anthem’s care provider network for the next two years.

MaineHealth is a system of a dozen hospitals, including Memorial Hospital in North Conway, as well as general and specialty medical practices, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, medical laboratories and other health-related businesses.

