Fryeburg selectman Kimberley Clarke wants answers about PFAS contamination at a local well. At her insistence the selectmen have invited a representative of Maine Water to speak to them on July 28. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
FRYEBURG, Maine — In the wake of a public well in Fryeburg testing positive for elevated levels of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), Fryeburg selectmen have invited a representative of the owner of Fryeburg Water Co. to speak to them.
Earlier this month, Fryeburg Water Co. told its customers that one of “two water source wells” — Well 2 off of Portland Street — tested, on average, at 32.85 parts per trillion, above the state standard of 20 parts per trillion.
A company called Maine Water Co., based in Saco, operates Fryeburg Water Co.’s water works.
Selectman Kimberly Clarke brought up the issue at the board’s July 14 meeting.
“I was just expecting to see on the agenda something about the water, the fact that Well 2 had to be closed because of contaminated substances,” said Clarke, adding she would like to see the state of Maine dig into where the contamination came from.
Chairman Tom Kingsbury said PFAS are in everything from plastics to microwavable popcorn bags. He also said there isn’t much room for error when it comes to lab testing and slight mistakes can lead to false positives from “self contamination.”
Selectman Tom Klinepeter said the state has the means to investigate. “Let’s hope that the state comes down to make sure all the tests are done so we can find out exactly where where it’s coming from. Right now all we’re doing is speculation,” he said.
Clarke also suggested the town could stop Blue Triton, the owner of Poland Spring which uses Well 1, from pumping because the town is in a drought but the other selectmen didn’t seem interested in pursuing that idea.
However, she got their approval to invite someone from Maine Water to speak to them about PFAS.
Town Manager Katie Haley told the Sun she asked Maine Water’s director of service delivery, Mike Cummons, to attend the selectmen’s meeting on July 28 at 6 p.m. at the David and Doris Hastings Community Center.
A spokesperson for Maine Water said Mark Vannoy, Maine Water’s president, and Cummons are planning to attend today’s meeting.
Also at the meeting, Fryeburg Water District Trustee Nora Schwarz asked why selectmen did not attend a recent talk given by former North Conway Water Superintendent David Bernier about the benefits that could be reaped by turning Fryeburg Water Co. into a public utility.
In response, Kingsbury said he was dealing with personal issues that day, Klinepeter said he was uninterested in the topic, Selectman Jim Tyrrell said he wasn’t clear on what the meeting was about, and Clarke said purchasing Fryeburg Water would be cost-prohibitive and probably not even legal as FWC owns infrastructure in New Hampshire.
“You know, this is a man (Bernier) who lives in Naples, who worked in North Conway, telling us in Fryeburg what we should do,” Clarke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.