Fryeburg selectman Kimberley Clarke wants answers about PFAS contamination at a local well. At her insistence the selectmen have invited a representative of Maine Water to speak to them on July 28. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

FRYEBURG, Maine — In the wake of a public well in Fryeburg testing positive for elevated levels of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), Fryeburg selectmen have invited a representative of the owner of Fryeburg Water Co. to speak to them.

Earlier this month, Fryeburg Water Co. told its customers that one of “two water source wells” — Well 2 off of Portland Street — tested, on average, at 32.85 parts per trillion, above the state standard of 20 parts per trillion.

