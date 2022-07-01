FRANCONIA — The board of directors of the New England Ski Museum recently named Timothy Whiton, 35, of Washburn, Maine, to succeed retiring Executive Director Jeff Leich effective July 5.
The hiring committee was led by board member Tim Scott of Jackson.
NESM President Bo Adams said: June 29 that after a yearlong search, “I am very pleased to announce that we have hired a new executive director. Tim has an amazing background as a student of history, and a teacher of history within the University of Maine system, Montana State University and Gould Academy.”
According to Whiton’s LinkedIn profile, he attended Gould Academy in Bethel, Maine; went on to earn a bacherlor’s degree in political science and government in 2009 from Bowdoin College in Lewiston, Maine; and earned a master’s degree in history and philosophy from Montana State University in Bozeman, Mont., in 2015.
His resume includes stints as Nordic ski coach at Bowdoin College, Montana State and Gould Academy, as well as teaching history. Whiton is married and has two young children. His wife, Tara, is studying for a nursing degree.
Reached for comment, Whiton (pronouncd “Whitton)expressed excitement at landing the job and said, “The New England Ski Museum is one of the pre-eminent ski museums in the world and is well-situated to continue preserving and telling the history and memories of activities crucial to the lives, identities and economies of the entire region.”
Whiton has been in the skiing community his entire life. He started his college career by writing an entrance essay on what it meant to be a skier and is working on completing his doctoral dissertation on the defunct ski mountains of the northeastern United States and the history of skiing since World War II.
Whiton told the Sun he and his family will be renting a condo in Glen while they figure out where to buy a house. “I’ll be at both branches (Franconia and Conway) a lot, especially at first, while I learn things,” he said, adding, “I’ll probably be a little more in Conway since it’s closer and not as established.
Both the Franconia and North Conway facilities offer free admission and are open daily.
(0) comments
