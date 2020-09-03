CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu and Maine Gov. Janet Mills both recently extended emergency orders due to COVID-19.
Sununu has issued a flurry of orders in recent days. Oon Aug. 11, he issued an order stating that people at certain scheduled gatherings of over 100 have to wear masks.
Last week, Sununu announced he had signed Emergency Order 66, which extends his original Stay at Home 2.0 Emergency Order 52 through Oct. 1.
Emergency Order 52 provides guidance to businesses and advises "Granite Staters they are safer at home."
Sununu also signed an order pertaining to remote learning that would define the difference between permanent child-care facilities and temporary learning pods.
"I think in doing that we will offer greater options for working parents for their kids to have services while ensuring their kids will be safe," said Sununu at a press conference Thursday.
Sununu highlighted the state's new job search portal, nhjobs.nh.gov.
"We know some schools have had difficulties filling some of their openings," said Sununu adding about eight school districts are advertising and that number is growing.
Sununu took reporters' questions about the possibility of a vaccine by the end of the year. "Is it realistic to expect a vaccine on Nov. 1? I don't think so, and I don't think the federal government is promising that," said Sununu. "They are just trying to make sure we are prepared."
Also Thursday, Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services Lori Shibinette announced 41 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 7,347. Total deaths remained at 432.
On Wednesday, the Maine governor extended her State of Civil Emergency for 30 days through Oct. 1. Mills' decision to extend the emergency is in line with nearly every other state in the nation which have ongoing emergency declarations, according to the National Governors Association.
