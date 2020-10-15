CONWAY — Construction of the long-awaited Main Street Project could begin on Election Day. So said the head of Department of Public Works on Tuesday.
This situation may remind some of 2016 presidential election when DOT bridge work snarled traffic in Conway Village on the morning of Election Day.
However, this year, many people are voting absentee because of COVID-19.
The western portion of the project, which is expected to be done first, runs from the Conway Village railroad tracks to the Four Corners. It involves rebuilding the road and replacing a water main that has leaded joints.
The eastern portion proposes two lanes curving north and a third one “slipping” east on Route 113 past the library.
Conway Public Works Director Paul DegliAngeli said the project is an effort between the state Department of Transportation, Town of Conway and the Conway Village Fire District.
He told the Sun the entire contract is for $3.2 million, and the winning bidder was A.J. Coleman and Son of Albany.
On Tuesday, he said: “The contractor has submitted a schedule; they would like to get started around Nov. 3, adding that Coleman seeks to do drainage work before the winter.
But after a pre-construction meeting held Wednesday, DegliAngeli said Coleman “plans to start the first week of November.”
On Thursday, Bryan Bailey, an estimator and project manager with Coleman, told the Sun, “Per the traffic control plan and everything that’s allowed within the DOT specifications, we can’t impact traffic. We always need two lanes of traffic anyways. We are not going to be shutting down lanes of traffic or anything like that.”
They will be working on pipes that cross the road. Bailey said if they are working on Nov. 3, they will be doing one side of the road, and shifting traffic to where there is on street parking.
He said the “goal” is to start as early as Nov. 2. He said it depends on weather. He added the speed limit in the area of the work will be reduced by about 10 mph.
Reached for comment, Town Moderator Deb Fauver said: “The Main Street Project has been delayed a number of times and I don’t see why it couldn’t be delayed until Nov. 4.”
She said there were “significant” traffic problems in Conway Village during February’s Presidential Primary held at Conway Elementary School even without a construction project.
She expects up to 3,600 voters coming to vote Nov. 3 at Kennett High School and said any help she could get from Coleman and the town public works to delay the construction until after the election would be appreciated.
It is not the first time road construction in Conway Village would be disrupting traffic on Election Day. In 2016, the Department of Transportation did some unscheduled maintenance on Main Street. Crews began work at 9 a.m. and wrapped up around noon because the Election Day traffic was heavier than the state had anticipated.
Fauver said absentee ballots may help reduce traffic. She told selectmen that as of Tuesday, officials have had more than 2,000 absentee voter requests.
“I’m hopeful that we get 2,500 absentee ballots,” said Fauver. “The more absentee ballots we have, the fewer voters we have walking through the gymnasium.”
She added that school officials are trying to keep COVID-19 out of their building.
“When we leave at night the custodial staff is coming in to hose the whole place down,” she said.
