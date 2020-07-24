MADISON — The 118th annual Madison Old Home Week will indeed take place this year, with officials offering an abbreviated schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s Madison extravaganza is slated to run Aug. 1-9.
Another yearly tradition in the town of Freedom, officials there pulled the plug on the 121st Freedom Old Home Week, but next year's is scheduled for July 30-Aug. 8, 2021.
The Madison Old Home Week Committee members are Candy Jones, Nancy Cole and Michael Brooks, although Cole is taking a temporary leave of absence due to concern for the health of her family, the Old Home Week flyer states.
The flyer also addresses the coronavirus.
“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in accordance with directives from state and local authorities, social distancing is mandatory at all events; cloth facial coverings are strongly encouraged.”
“It’s going to be different, but something is better than nothing,” Brooks said by phone on Thursday. “We didn’t want to just cancel the whole event. We went with the mindset of doing as much as the selectmen were comfortable letting us do.”
Brooks said he loves the history and tradition associated with Old Home Week.
“I’m a traditionalist and an anti-change guy,” he said, smiling. “I’m big on trying to pass traditions down to the next generations.”
Old Home Week was started by Gov. Frank West Rollins in 1899 for the purpose of celebrating local pride, state patriotism and the beauty of the rural landscape. He feared that the values and traditions of New Hampshire’s rural past were being eroded by industrialization and the migration toward urban areas.
This year, a number of events, such as the beach party, log rolling, corn hole tournament and the annual parade and fireworks will not happen.
“Our parade ends at the Burke Field ball field and then we have fireworks,” Brooks explained. “There was concern that we wouldn’t be able to social distance everyone.”
Events planned include Madison Scramble — a modified golf tournament at Indian Mound in Center Ossipee. It will once again be to benefit the Madison Scholarship Fund. Folks are encouraged to “assemble your foursome and play a round of golf anytime throughout the week and support the Scholarship Fund. Contact Liz Brown, (603) 367-8159 or at elibro555@aol.com for more information. There will be prizes and raffles. Applications are now available at post offices in town.”
The annual James Wellinghurst Memorial 3.1-mile road race is going virtual this year. Runners will start at the Madison Church and finish at the Silver Lake Post Office. This year’s entry fee is $10, with a discount for other family members. You are asked to run the course on either Sunday, Monday or Tuesday (Aug. 2-4). Anyone with questions can contact Erin LaPlante at jameswellinghurstfunrun@gmail.com or 986-8297. Proceeds from the run go to benefit Madison Church Camp Scholarships.
The Madison Historical Society Yard Sale is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on East Madison Road. It will be held rain or shine. “Your chance to own a small piece of Madison history,” the Old Home Week flyer states. Contact Linda D.N. Smith at (603) 367-4640 with any questions.
The legendary chicken barbecue is slated for Sunday, Aug. 2 from 4-7 p.m. at Burke Field. The price for a chicken meal prepared by the Madison Fire Department is $10. You can dine-in at the ball field or take your food to go.
There will once again be the traditional ice cream smorgasbord at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Burke Field under the tent. Donations are appreciated. You can dine-in or take it to go.
The iconic bean hole supper is also a go, and a must for folks who like baked beans or just want to support the town. It’s scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8, beginning at 5 p.m.
“Beans will be transported from the foot of Silver Lake to Burke Field for serving,” the flyer states. Cost is $10 per person. The supper will be held rain or shine, and folks can dine-in or take your beans to go.
Brooks reminds people that cash and checks are the lone methods of payments for the barbecue and the bean supper.
