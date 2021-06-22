MADISON — Madison’s Board of Selectmen voted to pursue contracting with Granicus Host Compliance to inventory and monitor short-term rentals in their town.
In 2020, the town of Conway also contracted with Host Compliance to inventory its short-term rentals in town. However, in 2021, voters rejected paying $50,000 to continue the monitoring beyond the fall.
The Conway voters also rejected a warrant article to explicitly allow short-term rentals in residential zones. Subsequently, the town is taking hundreds of short-term rental owners to court.
Madison Selectman Josh Shackford recently sat in on a meeting with Host Compliance, and he said the company identified 171 short-term rentals in town.
Shackford said it would cost about $10,200 to identify where short-term rentals are located and an additional $3,848 for compliance monitoring. The board unanimously voted for these two items.
According to a report provided by Host Compliance, the median rate for an STR in Madison is $242 per night; 94 percent of the STRs are single-family homes; and 97 percent of them take the entire home.
Shackford said that the selectmen need to decide what direction in which to go regarding enforcement.
Chairman William Lord said he wanted to take public comments and a deliberative approach before making any enforcement decisions.
Selectmen also said they need to determine what type of compliance they are looking to achieve. They asked Police Chief Bob King how many of the STRs are a problem.
“We don’t want to pull a pin and throw a hand grenade too early, because we watched what’s happened in Conway,” said Lord. “But at the same time, we don’t feel like we can sit around doing nothing.”
Shawn Bergeron, a resident who owns Bergeron Technical Services, a company that handles land use and planning, encouraged selectmen to look at tightening their ordinances before starting enforcement. Bergeron used to be Conway’s code enforcement officer.
He said many municipalities around the country are behind the curve on enforcing short-term rental regulations and it can “get out of control.”
“Our neighbor to the north, Conway, has not done a good job,” said Bergeron. “And it’s beginning to show.”
Bergeron said Madison’s zoning ordinance “doesn’t come close” to dealing with the issue and doesn’t even define what a single-family home is. “Short-term” also needs to be defined.
Later in the meeting he said Portsmouth was successful in a short-term rental Supreme Court case because its ordinance was detailed.
Bergeron suggested that the selectmen and the planning board work on zoning and provided the board with some suggestions along those lines.
He also provided them with draft regulations that would define short-term rentals and allow them on a conditional use permit basis.
“I commend you for getting started on this,” said Bergeron. “I urge you not to act too quickly.”
Shackford said the zoning seems clear enough to him already.
“The first line in our zoning ordinances talks about maintaining the rural character of the town, and this certainly does not maintain the rural character of the town,” said Shackford, adding that he had sent Madison’s zoning rules to town attorney Diane Gorrow.
“I’ve been assured that we could enforce that because Airbnb, all short-term rentals are commercial businesses, and we are zoned not to have commercial businesses in rural residential areas ... To me, it’s that simple,” he said.
Shackford said making more rules could be a delay tactic. He disputed the notion that Conway “jumped the gun” and said Conway has been looking at this issue for more than a year and residents simply didn’t want short-term rentals.
“It went to a vote, and it was overwhelmingly shot down,” said Shackford, adding that he thought Conway’s decision to go to court was “brilliant.”
Bergeron cautioned that the courts have not ruled consistently as to whether short-term rentals are commercial or residential.
He said Madison would have a better chance of making enforcement stick if the regulations were clear.
Selectman Michael Mauro said enforcement is a better path than changing the regulations to allow short-term rentals as he said Bergeron seems to want to do.
Town Clerk Michael Brooks and Shackford said landlords are already supposed to file affidavits with the town to identify themselves and a designated respondent. Brooks said he hasn’t seen an affidavit come in six years.
Selectmen said they should enforce affidavit requirement, and Brooks said he would have to check and see if it’s applicable to short-term rentals as well.
Lord said he thought issues like occupancy limits would already be on the books, but Bergeron said there is nothing in the building code that says how many occupants a home can have.
Plans for new homes are supposed to show how many bedrooms a home has and that determines the size of the septic system.
Asked what compliance monitoring means, Shackford said Host Compliance can issue letters to violators of virtually whatever policy a client town asks them to monitor for.
He said there’s also a hot line service that neighbors could call to lodge a complaint.
Jay Buckley, who spoke from the audience, said that he has experience as a short-term rental property owner and said that screening tenants can be challenging.
“It’s happened to me — you think you’ve got a good client (and it) ends up being a bad apple,” said Buckley. “I don’t know how to control that.” Though he added he’s willing to address issues on his properties.
Police Chief King said most complaints are about noise and the vast majority have occurred at two residences. This year, it was just one house, and King said he’s gotten it under control for now.
But he added: “We haven’t really hit our stride as far as summer activity goes, yet.”
Selectmen are scheduled to meet again June 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.