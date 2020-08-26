MADISON — Classes are set to begin Monday morning at Madison Elementary School, where students will be having both face-to-face and remote learning.
It will mark the first time back into the classroom for children attending the K-6 school for children since the COVID-19 pandemic forced a switch to remote instruction March 16.
The Madison School Board — chair Jim Curran, Amanda Doherty, Jeremy Cox, Wendy Grzesik and Michael Brooks — unanimously approved a return-to-school-plan Aug. 3, voting to support face-to-face learning.
Students won’t be required to wear masks during the entire school day.
Curran said he and his colleagues collected survey information from parents, and the vast majority did not want masks mandatory for the entire day. More than 50 citizens took part in an Aug. 3 listening session on reopening plans for SAU 13 and the Madison School District.
The 24-page plan says, in part, “Staff and students are expected to wear a face coverings according to CDC guidance. Specifically face coverings must be worn when entering/exiting the bus, for the bus ride, when entering and exiting the building, walking in hallways, and when 6 feet of physical distance between another person is not possible.”
It said the school would provide washable/reusable face coverings, though staff and students may use their own “as long as it aligns with the CDC guidance. If a student or staff member requires a modification or adaptation to this guideline, the principal will discuss individually each situation to identify a resolution.”
“I think we have a good plan,” Curran told the Sun Wednesday. “We know we need to get the kids back into school and what those benefits are.”
On masks, Curran said, “We went with what the town wanted,” adding that when students are in the classroom they won’t be required to wear masks as long as they adhere to 6 feet of social distancing.
In addition, “(Principal) Heather (Woodward) said masks will not be required at recess, and our goal is to not have them wear masks as much as possible, but they will be required when social distancing is not possible.”
At the Aug. 3 meeting, School Superintendent Meredith Nadeau went over changes on school buses, where children will sit in alternating rows, with children from the same household seated together.
According to meeting minutes, Nadeau noted that about half of the families responding to the survey said they could provide their own transportation. She said there will be no co-curricular activities for the first few months but hoped to move forward with before- and after-school programming later in the year.
Nadeau sent out a two-page letter to families on July 29, offering an update on back to school plans.
“Our SAU-wide survey in early July told us that approximately 70 percent of our staff and families were comfortable with the idea of returning to school and that approximately 50 percent of our families could find other means of transportation. That information, coupled with the low case numbers in our area and available space within our schools, helped us to build a plan that minimizes risks for a face-to-face return for our students in K-8.”
Key elements of the plan include:
• Providing an option for remote learning for those families who feel their child’s needs cannot be met with face-to-face learning requirements.
• Maximizing the use of school buildings and outdoor spaces to allow for greater physical distancing.
• “Cohorting” of groups (minimizing the number of children who come into contact with one another and limiting the number of adults they interact with over the course of a day).
• Requiring parents and staff members to conduct daily screenings for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms and requiring that students stay home when sick.
• Prioritizing cleaning, disinfection and sanitization practices in all classrooms and common areas.
• Asking families who can do so to commit to providing transportation for their children, thereby reducing ridership and allowing for greater physical distancing on buses.
• Delaying the start of before- and after-school programs, including athletics until at least October.
• Transitioning to short- or long-term remote learning in the event of school closures due to COVID-19 transmission.
There will be no in-school orientation for students but staff is compiling videos to provide a virtual orientation for students and their parents.
For families who opt for remote learning, “students will be assigned to a remote-learning teacher and be expected to participate in daily scheduled online meetings, complete assignments, have work sessions and complete other tasks as assigned. The remote learning teacher will collaborate with grade -evel teachers and IA teachers as needed to provide appropriate assignments to cover the expectations of the N.H. Competencies. A Remote Learning Handbook will be provided to provide clear guidelines and expectations.”
The Madison board has been meeting in person in the school gymnasium since July. “It’s worked out well,” Curran said. “We all spread out.”
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 14 in the gymnasium.
