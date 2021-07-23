MADISON — The planning board is scheduled to discuss short-term rentals at their meeting of Aug. 4.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. At the previous meeting of July 7, resident Shawn Bergeron, owner of Bergeron Technical Services, which is in a planning and zoning business addressed the board and offered a draft short-term rental ordinance to consider.
Madison and Freedom are among the local towns that may propose their residents short-term rental at their town meetings next year. Meanwhile in Conway, voters in the spring rejected a warrant article that would formally allow STRs in residential areas. Now, selectmen are involved in a court case aimed at shutting them down.
"You'd have to be living under a rock in the Mount Washington Valley and maybe in our country if you don't realize that we have planning and zoning issues with short-term rentals," said Bergeron July 7.
According to Bergeron, STRs aren't addressed in Madison's existing ordinances. There are approximately 170 STRs in Madison.
"I don't think that Conway has done the best job at handling this and I would not like to repeat that here," said Bergeron. "If we don't learn from somebody else's mistake we could conceivably go down the same path."
Bergeron, who is a former Conway Code Compliance Officer, said during his career he's had the opportunity to inspect many short-term rentals and found "too many that are inherently unsafe."
"When I see basements with eight sets of bunkbeds and one stairway leading out of that basement that's a problem," said Bergeron.
In addition to life safety, another issue is overcrowding in homes, overburdening septic systems and noise.
In response to a question from planning board chairman Marc Ohlson, Bergern said inspirations for his draft ordinance came from places ranging from Jackson to Boseman, MT and his own experience.
Bergeron defines short-term rentals as having fewer than 16 occupants and stays of up to 30 nights in residential dwelling units as opposed to bed and breakfasts.
Short-term renting would require a conditional use permit. The planning board would give a recommendation to selectmen and selectmen would be responsible for issuing the permit or not. Bergeron also adds various life safety measures such as smoke directors being required.
The property owner would also have to have a management company or agent for the town to contact in the event the owner could not be reached.
He adds that nuisances or safety hazards reported by lodgers or abutters may trigger an inspection.
Selectmen's chairman William Lord, who is the selectmen's representative to the planning board, told the planning board that there is a great deal of interest in this subject.
