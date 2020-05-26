CONWAY – A reported dispute at a North Conway gas station has led to a Madison man being charged with felony criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, according to Conway Police Lt. Chris Mattei.
On May 20, at approximately 10:25 p.m. officers from the Conway Police Department responded to the area of the White Mountain Community Health Center for a report that a woman had been threatened with a gun.
The woman reported that she was with a friend at the North Conway Irving gas station when they had an exchange of words with a man driving a light blue Dodge Caravan at an adjacent gas pump.
The women got into their vehicle and left the Irving parking lot, then realized that the minivan was now following them.
The vehicles traveled down Eastman Road and eventually ended up in Conway Village, then traveled back north on White Mountain Highway.
The minivan pulled into the Conway Marketplace parking lot, and a passenger later identified to be Jeffrey Sampson, 28, of Madison exited the vehicle and walked toward the roadway with a black handgun extended and pointed toward the driver and her vehicle as it drove past.
He did not discharge the weapon.
Mattei said another man, who was driving the van, is not being charged.
Sampson was located later that evening in Madison with assistance from New Hampshire State Police.
He was taken into custody without incident and charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon as defined by N.H. RSA 631:4 (Felony B). Sampson was released on personal recognizance bail.
He is to be arraigned in Carroll County Superior Court on June 25, according to the Carroll County Attorney's Office.
