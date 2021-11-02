MADISON — Out of “an abundance of caution” and with COVID-19 cases soaring in schools across the state, the Madison School Board voted last week to increase mask-wearing at Madison Elementary School. The move comes on the heels of Freedom Elementary School going to a mask mandate after a COVID cluster was determined there.
“At a special board meeting held Tuesday, Oct. 26, the Madison School Board voted to increase COVID-19 mitigation strategies in response to increasing active cases within our school community which includes surrounding towns,” the Madison School Board shared on the elementary school’s website.
“Beginning Oct. 28, students and staff will wear masks indoors when 6 feet of physical distance cannot be maintained. This includes transition times in the hallways and when working in small groups. The Madison School Board and administration will continue to monitor local data.”
The board added: “The school re-entry plan is a standing agenda item at each monthly meeting when decisions may be made to increase or decrease protocols. Masks are available at school if students are in need of one.”
“We’re seeing an increase in positive cases across Carroll County,” Dr. Mike Whaland, superintendent of SAU 13, said by phone on Thursday. “We want to listen to what parents are saying and what our administrators are saying. We are seeing a rise in actual Madison cases, so we want to do what we can to keep students and staff safe and healthy.”
He added: “What we ask is that if you are unable to keep 6 feet apart when possible, wear a mask. It’s basically the same plan as last year, it’s no more restrictive than last year.”
The level of transmission in Carroll County was listed as substantial (moderate and minimal are the other possible designations) on Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services on its School COVID-19 Dashboard. There have been 601.1 cases per 100,000 cases over the past 14 days.
Jim Curran, chair of the Madison board, said the board met Monday night and opted to maintain the change until its next board meeting and would then reassess the situation.
“We’re trying to stay as safe and flexible as we can,” he said by phone Tuesday. “We’re still doing well, but with the recent uptick, we want to make sure everyone is safe, both the students and staff.”
Madison, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services, as of Tuesday has seen approximately, 56.6 percent of its residents who have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, while 51.5 percent are fully vaccinated.
According to DHHS, there are 19 active cases of COVID in Madison and have been 179 overall.
“At the moment,” Whaland said, “We have no active cases in (Madison Elementary). We’ve had just two cases since school has started. I think we’re definitely doing something right in Madison.”
But, he said, “We don’t want to get to a cluster where we have to mask everyone. The board chose to do this out of an abundance of caution. While it may not make everyone happy, we’re trying to be sensitive and give people options.”
Madison Elementary School began classes Sept. 2 with masks being optional. The school board adopted a 50-page re-entry plan (available at tinyurl.com/33yrwvt6).
During the prior school year, students weren’t required to wear masks during the whole school day, and Madison never saw a spike in coronavirus cases.
“We took a lot of heat for that,” Curran said in August, “but at the end of the year, we yielded the same results at other districts. Students and staff were all safe.”
Curran added: “We polled our parents and looked at all of the data. Heather (Woodward, school principal) and her team have done a phenomenal job. The plan is concise and lets people know what we need to do to start the school year safely.”
Whaland says he is in constant contact with medical professionals at Memorial Hospital and Saco River Medical Group, which, he said “are seeing cases higher than any other point before.”
“What the Madison board will do is continually evaluate the situation,” he said. “We’re all about working with families and keeping people as safe as possible.”
SAU 13, which covers Freedom Elementary, Madison Elementary and K.A. Brett School in Tamworth, saw Madison and Freedom open the year with masks optional indoors, while the Brett School has required masks since the start of school.
“Freedom had a cluster where (the Freedom School Board elected) to go to universal masking,” said Whaland. “They anticipate going back to (the initial return to the school re-entry plan) on Nov. 5.”
In Freedom’s 10-page re-entry plan (tinyurl.com/3pcab8a6), masks are only required indoors when 3 feet of social distancing cannot be achieved.
Freedom, according to DHHS, has seen approximately, 66.3 percent of its residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, while 60.7 percent are fully vaccinated.
According to DHHS, there are currently eight active cases in Freedom and have been 105 overall.
Tamworth, according to DHHS, has seen approximately 53.2 percent of its residents who have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, while 49 percent are fully vaccinated.
According to DHHS, there are currently eight active cases in Tamworth and have been 183 overall.
The COVID-19 pandemic is now heading into its 21st month.
“Everyone has got COVID-fatigue, I get that, it’s been a long time,” Whaland said, “but we’ve got to continue to do what’s right for every community. Health and safety are our No. 1 priority.”
Whaland added: “Hats off to the teachers and staff.
“I’m so fortunate in our three schools to have such dedicated people who are getting it done every day,” the superintendent said.
