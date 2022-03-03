MADISON — Planning board members admitted Wednesday they unwittingly created a zoning definition that may have the effect of banning short-term rentals in town if voters pass it next Tuesday.
Board members, STR supporters and those wanting to ban short-term rentals in town disagree as to what effect passing various articles will have on short-term rentals, but planners say it is too late to change the articles on the warrant.
STR owners and supporters hope voters will reject all the STR-related articles.
Petitioners seeking to ban short-term rentals hope residents will support Article 8.
Voters at the polls will be confronted with three articles that explicitly refer to short-term rentals. Additionally, there are other articles that pertain to the STR issue.
Voting on zoning articles, like those pertaining to STRs, will take place from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Madison Elementary School.
The STR-related articles are Articles 5 and 6, submitted by the planning board, and Article 8, submitted by petition.
Article 5 defines short-term rental and Article 6 defines a dwelling unit.
Article 8 seeks to define a dwelling unit with the intent of excluding short-term rentals. One point of contention among opponents of the article is that some residents and short-term rental owners believe it would also ban long-term renting.
Prior to the meeting, STR owners sent the planning board emails with a series of questions about the possible consequences of the articles' passage.
"There's a lot of items out there that are kind of confusing, and a lot of the individuals who are voting have not been present in these meetings for the past eight, nine or 10 months," said STR owner Todd McCarney.
Chairman Marc Ohlson said he had sought clarification on what passage of the articles would do from the planning board's attorney, Laura Spector-Morgan of the Mitchell Municipal Group in Laconia.
The planning board's definition of dwelling unit is "one or more rooms arranged, designed or used for non-transient residential purposes with independent, sanitary and cooking facilities."
Other planning board articles seek to define cooking (Article 3), sanitation (Article 4) and single-family house (Article 7).
According to Ohlson, Spector-Morgan, who was not present at the meeting, believes that STRs are presently legal in Madison and the dwelling unit definition proposed by the planning board would apply to single-family homes and thus prohibit them from being used as short-term rentals.
Ohlson further said Spector-Morgan believes existing short-term rentals are grandfathered in.
This is another point of contention, however, as selectmen's representative to the planning board Josh Shackford, who supports Article 8, said the town has heard from other attorneys who disagree about grandfathering.
The planning board's proposed definitions were intended to work in tandem with a proposed regulation that would have allowed short-term rentals by special exception from the ZBA.
This regulation was supposed to be brought forward in another warrant article, but it won't be because the STR regulation was not properly noticed in the fall.
The revelation that the planning board definition would also ban STRs seemed to catch planning board member Jay Buckley by surprise. Buckley is an alternate but was seated as a full member Wednesday.
"So how did how did that come to be?" asked Buckley. "Is it because of the fact that we didn't have the regulations going out at the same time? Because I think the regulations would have said you can have a short-term rental with a special exception."
Ohlson confirmed Buckley's statement as being correct.
No action was taken at the board meeting to change the recommendation or poll board members about whether they still support the article.
Ohlson told the Sun on Thursday it's too late to change the article or the planning board's recommendation of it.
Meanwhile, a group of Madison property owners and residents Thursday issued a statement to the Sun about their recommended votes.
"We recommend that Madison taxpayers vote 'No' on Articles 5, 6 and 8 in an effort to press a reset button on the STR issue," said McCartney in the statement, which he said represents about 100 voters and taxpayers in Madison.
"This should be immediately followed by creation of a subcommittee of the planning board to work in an open forum with all interested parties (including town board members, residents and STR owners) to begin drafting proper definitions and regulations that are easy-to-read, amicable to both sides and present a clear picture to voters at the next ballot."
At Wednesday's meeting, planning board members and attendees also argued over Article 8.
Nick Borelli and fellow Eidelweiss resident Kathy Koziell were the lead petitioners of the article. Their intent was to ban STRs in residential areas.
The petitioners' definition of "dwelling unit" specifically bans “transient occupancies” such as hotels, motels ... or "similar short-term lodging accommodations to paying guests for as little as one night.”
However, STR owners and planning board members warn this article could ban all rentals.
McCartney took issue with the phrasing of "similar short-term lodging accommodations to paying guests for as little as one night," saying the language was not defined and noting it had "no upper bound" to clarify what is short-term and what's not.
In response, Ohlson said "We (the planning board) have that concern."
But Borelli strenuously denied that article would ban long-term rentals and said his article would complement the existing zoning ordinance, which defines transient occupancy as meaning renting for 30 days or fewer.
"This gentleman over here is just trying to muck up the waters," said Borelli referring to McCartney.
Borelli said his article is based on wording from the a New Hampshire Supreme Court case in which the city of Portsmouth prevailed against an STR owner.
Borelli is urging voters to vote "yes" on Article 8 and "no" on Article 5, which he told the Sun "attempts to define a short-term rental as non-commercial in order to avoid traditional rules and regulations that apply to a Bed and Breakfast and other transient occupancy stays."
Borelli says if Article 6 passes and Article 8 also passes, it would only strengthen his position.
Meanwhile, SB 249, which would prohibit towns from banning STRs but allow towns to regulate them recently passed the N.H. Senate and is heading to the House, where the bill could be passed, amended, put on the table or killed.
Planning board attendees debated whether SB 249 would end up "wiping out" any STR ban that Madison residents may impose through their votes Tuesday.
