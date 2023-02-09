CONWAY — Co-founders of SOLO, the internationally renowned wilderness medicine school located on Tasker Hill Road in Conway, Lee Frizzell and husband Dr. Frank Hubbell have led a life of shared values and teamwork that has made an impact on improving the lives of others.
And far from being “solo,” their work together at SOLO (Stonehearth Open Learning Opportunities) binds them, emotionally and spiritually as they have taught thousands how to respond to medical emergencies in the great outdoors.
Lee is the executive director of SOLO, and Frank is its medical director.
Frank is also a founding partner/senior staff member at Saco River Medical Group, located at 7 Greenwood Ave. at the Four Corners in Conway Village.
Saco River provides urgent care, walk-in clinic, primary care and pediatrics. Its mission statement says it strives to “ensure an accessible, affordable, appropriate and high quality outpatient health-care system to maintain and improve the health and well-being of the community.”
Saco River recently won the 2021 Lilypad Award for Top Clinic-Northeast. The Lilypad Awards recognize the Rural Health Clinics that outperform their rural primary care practice peers in terms of efficiency and operational excellence.
Hubbell is also active in the community with North Conway Rotary and is a leader in the wilderness medicine field as an educator and author, and together the couple belongs to several organizations dedicated to the field.
They celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary Feb. 7 — “solo,” if you will, because Lee was away in West Virginia.
Despite those miles between them, they celebrated virtually, as Lee surprised Frank by having a bouquet delivered while he was at work at Saco River Medical Group.
Staff posted the photo on Facebook, showing Frank — whose nickname is “Bear,” given his burly build and full beard — clutching the flowers with a big smile.
Lee and Frank have been a team since they first met in 1974. Their mothers were friends, managing a church thrift shop in Hamilton, Mass. The moms initially thought that Frank would be a good match for Lee’s younger sister, Debbie.
But things didn’t quite turn out that way, as Cupid’s arrow took a slight turn.
As Lee tells it: “Our mothers had decided my four-years-younger sister and four-years-younger Frank would make a great couple (I was involved with someone else at the time, but that was on the skids).
“So, Christmas 1974, my sister and I went over to meet Frank at his mother’s house. Frank and my sister didn’t like each other, as it turned out — but, Frank and I did! So, Frank invited my sister and I up to his parents’ work-in-progress house in Conway/Madison. We really hit it off!” Lee recalled.
“It’s not that I didn’t like Debbie,” Frank countered when told of Lee’s version of their first meeting.
“It’s just that when I met Lee, it was just one of those instant kind of things where you go, ‘Wow! I gotta get to know this very in-tune person!’
“So, Lee and Debbie came to the retirement home on the family homestead on Tasker Hill that after college I was helping to build for my father (late local aviation enthusiast and former FAA official Hank Hubbell),” Frank continued.
“We spent a few days up here together, and it was such a delight — and it still is.”
Things went so well, in fact, that Lee and Frank traveled that summer of 1975 to Alaska, driving in Frank’s retrofitted camper truck.
After three months of camping and traveling adventures in Alaska (which served as a preview of a life of shared worldwide adventures traveling, mostly as wilderness medicine educators and medical relief providers but also for pleasure), Lee decided that it was time to move the question.
“In December 1975, I asked Frank to marry me,” said Lee, who was teaching at Shore Country Day School in Beverly, Mass., after having graduated from Boston’s Simmons University.
During their courtship, she drove up weekends in her VW Beetle to visit Frank in Conway/Madison. “Frank was so unique and so incredibly special. I was so in love with him — but I knew that getting married was not in his makeup (at the time) and was not in the front pages of his mind (given how he was always focused on so many projects). So I asked him, and he said, ‘Sure!’”
Frank agreed that that pretty much was the story.
“She came up to me and said, ‘You know, we spent those three months together in Alaska and we just got along very well.’ I said, ‘Are … you … proposing to me?’ And she said, ‘Yes.’ So, we got married!”
They were wed in February 1976 at Christ Episcopal Church in North Conway.
“Frank didn’t own a suit — he wore a corduroy jacket and a unmatching pair of corduroy pants with a tie borrowed from my father,” laughed Lee.
“I wore a borrowed wedding dress,” she said. “We held the reception at Frank’s parents’ house.”
In the 47 years that have followed, they have supported one another in their careers and shared life, often working together on faith-based medical relief trips to Rwanda, Kenya and Zambia in Africa and Haiti; traveling throughout the world; and co-founding SOLO in 1976, the same year that they were married.
In addition, they both were members of the Conway Village Fire Department (Lee was the first female member and also was the first female firefighter in New Hampshire); and Frank was head of the Attitash Ski Patrol from 1975-84 while Lee manned the base station first aid as an EMT.
Frank earned his physician’s assistant degree from Northeastern University in 1984 and his degree in osteopathic medicine in 1991 from the University of New England; Lee worked in sales for The Mountain Ear newspaper and taught English at Kennett High.
In the 1980s, SOLO created the Wilderness First Responder and Wilderness Emergency Medical Technician courses. In addition to the Wilderness First Aid course, both of these courses have to become industry standards. In 1988, SOLO staff helped develop wilderness medicine clinical guidelines through the American Society for Testing and Materials Wilderness Medical Task Group. These guidelines were later adopted by the National Association of EMS Physicians.
Lee edits Frank’s many articles; Frank and friend Ted Walsh are owners of TMC Books, an independent publishing company specializing in textbooks and support materials for SOLO along with an eclectic array of other topics, including climbing guides and educational titles.
Its 2005 book “Treehouse Chronicles” went on to win five national book awards.
COVID-19 made a dent in their teaching and medical relief travels, but they are resuming that part of their lives.
For Lee’s 70th birthday, Frank gave her the gift of “a trip around the world,” which they are tackling in segments.
Next up is a faith-guided trip in September to Israel. Their favorite place in the world for a truly restful vacation remains St. John in the U.S Virgin Islands, where they return often.
Though together for many years, Lee and Frank are a poster couple, continuing to relish each other’s company and zest for making a difference in this world.
It all emanates from their SOLO campus and home on Tasker Hill, where the views are grand, enjoyed not just with each other but in the company of their menagerie of pets (three dogs, three cats and one 42-year-old macaw).
Solo? Hardly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.