MADISON — Given their mutual love for the outdoors and active lifestyle, Laura (Tuveson) Lemieux and husband Ethan Lemieux fittingly enough were married on Conway Lake in September 2017 on Ethan’s parents’ floating dock that they had towed to the middle of the lake.
Laura’s bridal party and Ethan’s groomsmen had ferried them from separate boats to the dock, where friend/fellow skiing enthusiast/justice of the peace Carl Farnum did the honors.
“We had kicked around ideas, and we knew we wanted to do something outside and fairly casual, and then it came to us: Why don’t we get married on the lake, as we spent so much time at my parents place there?”
So said Ethan, 39, who works as an RN in the ER at Memorial Hospital.
“I have always loved Conway Lake. I used to paddle board by his parents’ place even before I met Ethan, so it seemed like the thing to do,” said Laura, 35, who is the marketing and events director for Settlers Green Outlet Village in North Conway.
They met in October 2016 at an organizational meeting for what became Granite Backcountry Alliance, held upstairs at International Mountain Equipment.
Ethan saw Laura sitting near the front of the gathering. A week or two later, he was at Sea Dog Brewing Co. in North Conway and saw Laura across the bar with friend and Cranmore Mountain Meister Tim Simoneau.
“I asked Amber (Katzoff, the bartender) who she was, and she told me that, ‘Oh, that’s Tuve — (she’s single); she’s not with anybody,’ so I went over to chat and she offered some of her nachos. Before you knew it I had eaten the whole plate! It’s something we joke about now; you know, what a jerk I was to come over and eat all of her nachos!” Ethan recalls with a laugh.
They say that the way to a man’s heart is his stomach — but for Ethan, it was so much more than that: It was meeting an active, attractive, eligible woman who lived locally.
“I think in addition to loving to do the same things, a lot of it is shared values, too,” he said.
“We both come from similar family backgrounds (my dad always worked construction and her dad worked in glass installation, so blue collar families). We also both come from large extended families,” said Ethan.
“I think it works because we’re both professionals working hard at what we do, and we love the valley,” said Laura.
“We live here for the same reasons: the skiing, the outdoors, that ability to leave work and be whenever we want to play,” she added.
As it turns out, both grew up in the same general area of southern New England and just two towns away — but on different sides of the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border. Laura was raised in Norfolk, Mass., and Ethan called North Smithfield, R.I., home.
Five years ago, Ethan proposed to Laura while they were skiing on Valentine’s Day at Smuggler’s Notch — it had been her home mountain when she had attended St. Michael’s College in Vermont, where she majored in journalism and mass communications; it was Ethan’s first time there.
“We were skiing along the Sterling Ridge, which is very beautiful, overlooking Sterling Pond,” said Laura.
“I was dialed in because it was such a great snow day, and he stopped. I had such good momentum going, I didn’t want to stop so I yelled back to him, ‘Why the hell did you stop?’ And, again — this was his first time there — he said, ‘Well, I guess this is the spot,’ because it was so beautiful. And then he dropped down to one knee and proposed,” she recalled.
Laura added she was not all that surprised, because they had been talking about marriage for a while.
They were married five months later and honeymoon in Chamonix, France, where they went skiing.
Apart from sports, both are active in the community. Laura is a 2014 graduate of the MWV Chamber’s Leadership MWV program. She worked at Attitash ski area in Bartlett in communications and at the Cranmore Snowsports School prior to starting work at Settlers, where she was mentored by former longtime general manager Dot Seybold.
Laura now serves as committee chair of the Red Parka Challenge Cup, which is due back at Attitash this March after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. Proceeds from the race benefit the Eastern Slope Ski Club’s Junior Program.
Meanwhile, Ethan graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a degree in outdoor recreation. He got his nursing degree from White Mountains Community College in Berlin.
Ethan had started out as a backcountry ski guide for EMS Climbing School, then worked at Highwatch in Effingham with neuro patients. He continues to serve on the Mountain Rescue Service.
Ethan says Laura has been a great support to him during the challenges of being on the health care front lines.
“Just being able to come home and be able to decompress and to have her hear me without judgment has been huge,” said Ethan, adding, “She is my best friend.”
Ethan has two children — son Zeke, 13, and daughter Zoe, 8 — who primarily live in York, Maine, with their mother but who come to spend every other weekend with Ethan and Laura at their home in Madison.
And now, the couple are expecting their own baby. Laura is eight months pregnant.
“My children are excited,” said Ethan. “I think my daughter is going to feel like she has a new doll.”
Added Laura, “It’s comforting to know that Ethan is already an excellent father and an amazing nurse at Memorial, so I feel like I am in good hands as we enter this next chapter of our lives together. Also, since we really haven’t announced this to many we know in the valley: Surprise! It’s a boy!”
