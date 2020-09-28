CONWAY — Expectations have certainly diminished in recent years for the long-stalled Route 16 bypass ever to be built. That was confirmed in spades last week as selectmen showed hardly any reaction to a letter from the state confirming its demise that was read aloud at their meeting by Town Manager Tom Holmes.
“I don’t think anyone has brought up the bypass issue in recent years, dating back to when Earl Sires was town manager,” said selectmen's chair David Weathers after the meeting, when asked to explain the non-reaction by the board after Holmes read the letter from state Department of Transportation Commissioner Victoria F. Sheehan concerning the long-discussed Route 16 Conway Bypass that had gotten its permit from the U.S. Corps of Engineers back in 1995.
"During the development of the 2021-30 Ten Year Transportation Improvement Plan ... the Conway Bypass project was removed from the Ten Year Plan. ... Accordingly, the Department will advance a request to the Governor and Executive Council to formally dissolve the project layout," Sheehan wrote in her letter dated Sept 4.
Lack of funding, changes in traffic expectations and non-inclusion in the state’s 10-year highway transportation plan this past summer were all reasons for the decision, Sheehan wrote.
Holmes said this week the lack of reaction came because it was not a surprise to anyone, given the lack of funding progress or outcries in favor for a bypass in recent years.
“I think it was a feeling among the board of a fait accompli type of thing,” said Holmes, who succeeded Earl Sires as town manager in 2017.
“Certainly the traffic has improved in Conway — we don’t see the traffic that we used to, yet you look at the numbers of people, and it has really increased,” said Weathers this week.
Never a proponent of the bypass, Weathers said it was an idea whose projected time never came.
“The state has been selling off parcels for years not in the immediate path, so you could say the writing was on the wall," he noted.
He said he never believed it would solve the region’s traffic problems. Plus studies had predicted that only one-quarter of the traffic would want to use the bypass to get around North Conway to get to Gorham, Berlin and points north.
“Gorham and Berlin pushed for it as they felt it slowed trucks trying to get through Conway," Weathers said. "But is that a reason to take all of that acreage and remove it from the tax rolls and put a 1,000-foot strip right of way into the state?” Weathers asked.
The plan for the bypass has been in the works for nearly three decades — and before. Articles in the now-defunct Reporter weekly newspaper articles from the 1950s stating that the region had to do something to resolve its traffic issues. This was back when there was only West Side Road and Route 16 as ways to travel north and south through town, and before improvements to Route 16 that widened the road and before the North-South Road was built.
That led to numerous hearings, with the plan known as 9-A chosen at a hearing chaired by late District 1 Executive Councilor Ray Burton held at the gym of what is now Kennett Middle School in 1993, leading to that plan’s receiving a permit from the U.S Army Corps of Engineers two years later.
The 9-A bypass as proposed had three sections: southern (from Route 16 near the Conway–Albany border to the US 302–NH 113 intersection, effectively detouring to the south of Conway village); the middle (from the US 302–NH 113 intersection to near the present day Wal-Mart location) and northern (from Walmart, alongside the North-South Road, veering east over toward near the base of Cranmore and then through Whitaker Woods, coming out just north of Memorial Hospital, at the site where Bittersweet Greenhouse once stood).
Neighborhood groups such as “Stop E-2,”in opposition to one of the proposed eastern routes, were formed, with later groups protesting with signs such as “No Way, 9-A.
The opening of the North-South Road gave the project a third prong, but not as big as the bypass, located right within the proposed corridor of the bypass, the northern portion of which would have gone side by side alongside the North-South Road when then DOT Commissioner Charles O’Leary said he could have a “slam dunk” by squeezing both in there.
He reasoned it was also a plan that would engender support from conservation proponents, because by moving the bypass corridor from the base of the Green Hills in the east to the western side of Puddin Pond, wildlife would be better served, rather than being placed in danger by having to cross the bypass as attempted to reach the pond.
Key to the proposal’s backing from the federal Environmental Protection Agency (which had veto power over the Army Corps) was a phased approach, with then Regional Administrator John DeVillars championing a plan to undertake upgrades to Routes 16 and 302 and improving traffic intersections at the Kancamagus Highway, Routes 16/302 and River Street before the final three, more environmentally invasive bypass phases were undertaken.
Selectmen and the state created the Citizens Advisory Task Force, with numerous meetings held to go over design issues for bridges (such as the railroad bridge that was built over Artist Falls Road when the railroad tracks were relocated as part of the building of the North-South Road).
As part of mitigation for the bisecting of Whitaker Woods by the bypass, the state bought the Bancroft property (site of today’s Whitaker Homesite) and also acquired oversight by the Conway Conservation Commission on parts of the so-called Schiavi property near the old Redstone Quarry.
In June 2008, then Gov. John Lynch signed the state's 2009–2018 Ten Year Transportation Improvement Plan, which included the southern leg of the Conway Bypass. Construction was planned to start in 2015 and last four years, splitting the southern leg of the bypass into three phases during that time.
The middle and northern sections were not part of the 2009–2018 plan. On April 13, 2010, with doubt of the middle and northern sections being built, Conway voters removed the late-1990s-created overlay district for these sections, allowing for development within 500 feet of the state-owned bypass corridor.
On July 2, 2018, Gov. Chris Sununu signed the state's 2019–2028 Ten Year Transportation Improvement Plan. That plan contained two sections regarding the Conway bypass.
But now, as DOT Commissioner Sheehan noted, it is not in the 2021-2030 Ten Year Transportation Improvement Plan signed into law by Gov. Sununu this summer.
Not resolved in the non-building of the bypass is the problem of traffic in Conway Village, but, some have come to understand, traffic is a part of any well-traveled to tourist region, whether that is Cape Cod or the Mount Washington Valley.
Conway’s Main Street is to be rebuilt by the state in a three-part agreement between the state, the town of Conway and the Conway Village Fire District. that will also include the rebuilding of a water main. The schedule for the western part of that project from the Conway Scenic Railroad tracks east to the Four Corners is being worked out by the three parties but is expected to begin this fall with an October 2021 completion date.
