CONWAY — The town of Conway agreed in federal court on Wednesday to back off enforcing its sign ordinance against Leavitt’s Country Bakery’s mural of baked goods which would have been subject to daily fines.

The suit filed in U.S. District Court in Concord on Tuesday claims the ordinance is illegally restricting the business’ freedom of speech while the town says the mural is a sign that violates town code. Leavitt’s argues the only reason the mural was deemed a sign is because pastries are sold in the building.

