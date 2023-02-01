From left: Cooper Cargill Chant Attorney Jake Crabbs, Institute for Justice Litigation Fellow Betsy Sanz, Institute for Justice Senior Attorney Rob Frommer, and bakery owner Sean Young on Tuesday in front of the bakery in Conway. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
From left: Cooper Cargill Chant Attorney Jake Crabbs, Institute for Justice Litigation Fellow Betsy Sanz, Institute for Justice Senior Attorney Rob Frommer, and bakery owner Sean Young on Tuesday in front of the bakery in Conway. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Conway's town counsel Jason Dennis explains to selectmen Tuesday what its options are when it comes to the lawsuit against the town filed by Leavitt's Country Bakery. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
Attorney Brooke Lovett Shilo of Upton Hatfied LLP is defending the town of Conway in a federal case brought by Leavitt's Country Bakery. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — The town of Conway agreed in federal court on Wednesday to back off enforcing its sign ordinance against Leavitt’s Country Bakery’s mural of baked goods which would have been subject to daily fines.
The suit filed in U.S. District Court in Concord on Tuesday claims the ordinance is illegally restricting the business’ freedom of speech while the town says the mural is a sign that violates town code. Leavitt’s argues the only reason the mural was deemed a sign is because pastries are sold in the building.
Leavitt’s owner Sean Young was represented by attorneys John Crabbs of Cooper Cargill Chant of North Conway and Robert Frommer and Elizabeth Sanz of the Arlington, Va.-based nstitute for Justice.
Representing the town was Jason Dennis of Hastings Law Office in Fryeburg, Maine, and Brooke L. Shilo of Upton Hatfield, who specializes in commercial litigation.
The case is now before U.S. District Court Judge Joseph N. Laplante, who was nominated to the bench and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2007, which was during the George W. Bush administration.
Laplante held a video conference in chambers, meaning non-public, with the attorneys on Wednesday morning.
Following the hearing, a brief entry was made into the Public Access To Court Electronic Records system, known as PACER, noting that Laplante held a 10-minute video hearing, the result of which is that the attorneys are to file “stipulations” with the court by 3 p.m. today.
According to Conway Town Manager John Eastman, “a stipulation is an agreement entered into by the parties involved in a case. The exact language of the agreement has not been submitted to the court yet.”
Frommer, reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, said it means that the town’s new counsel agreed to a temporary restraining order filed by Leavitt’s.
“There won’t be any enforcement against Leavitt’s mural at least until the time the judge makes a final decision on the case,” said Frommer.
At some point there could be a trial on the merits of the case. But, Frommer said, “For the moment, Leavitt’s mural is safe.”
On Tuesday, Dennis told selectmen that he was taken aback when Leavitt’s sued the town on First Amendment grounds.
“What they are seeking is a ruling from the federal court that (the sign ordinance) is unconstitutional, a preliminary injunction prohibiting the town from doing anything enforcement wise on a preliminary basis and then ultimately a permanent injunction that prevents the town from any enforcement action against Leavitt’s,” said Dennis.
“They’ve asked for nominal damages and the amount of $1 but have also asked for an award of attorney fees, cost and expenses in this action. So that’s still what the lawsuit asks for. The separate motion for temporary restraining order would trigger a hearing that happens earlier on in the process could happen in a matter of days or weeks,” he said.
Dennis told selectmen he was “somewhat surprised” by the lawsuit given that they were talking about possible resolutions and that Settlers Green is proposing a petitioned warrant article that Dennis says, in his opinion, would legalize Leavitt’s mural as well.
“There was no correspondence with me as counsel for the town prior to (the suit) actually being filed,” said Dennis.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau asked what the options were.
The first one Dennis cited was to “backtrack” and continue to negotiate with Leavitt’s. The other option is to fight.
Another option is the town could file a motion for a stay until after the town vote on April 11. A stay has been proposed by Settlers, which also was cited for an illegally large mural/sign.
Settlers’ warrant article would exempt such signage from regulation that can’t be clearly seen from the roadway and whose primary purpose isn’t advertising.
One could argue, said Dennis, that Leavitt’s baked goods mural is a sign as pastries are sold in the building. Or, he said, one could argue that the primary purpose is art because, according to Leavitt’s, Kennett High School students approached the bakery and asked to do an art project above the store.
Planning Board member Mark Hounsell, who attended the selectmen’s meeting and spoke as a resident, said he supports Settlers’ petition but it would only be a start to redoing the town’s sign rules. The issue could be taken up in depth during the master plan process, he said.
“There is an opportunity here to get out of this lawsuit, because even if you win, it’s going to cost a lot of money and that seems kind of foolish,” said Hounsell.
Eastman said now that the board has been briefed it should talk to Dennis in non-public about strategy. Chairman David Weathers said the discussion should be on next week’s agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.