CONWAY — After nearly 30 years, the baton of leadership has been officially passed at the Conway Recreation Department.
John Eastman, 58, of Albany, who has been at the helm of the department for close to 29 years, has been tapped to be Conway’s next town manager come August, replacing Tom Holmes, who is retiring.
Now, Eastman’s former deputy, Mike Lane, 41, of Conway has been bumped up to the top spot at Conway Rec. Lane, a Kennett Class of 2000 grad, grew up being an active participant in the rec program.
Reached Thursday, Eastman said Lane will be getting a salary of $78,200 as rec director. As assistant director he had been making $61,000.
Interviewed for this story Monday, Lane recalled that “hockey was my first program when, I think, I was 5 or 6 years old. And then I did just about every program there was.”
Eastman remembers that the young Mike Lane “was a very good athlete and a super competitor. I would say Mike was in the top five or six kids in all the years I did it, and he demonstrated great sportsmanship qualities.”
Lane went on to play baseball, football and hockey for Kennett High.
After graduation, he attended New England College in Henniker with a major in communications. Following college, he worked at Conway Rec as a counselor, then took a seasonal job at the parks department before landing a job at a hotel.
“The teen center position came open (in 20040, and I was given that opportunity,” said Lane, adding, “I kind of saw that my passion is for working with kids, and I haven’t looked back.”
Lane has two children of his own, Aiden is in eighth grade and Kendall is in fourth grade. Lane’s wife, Kristen, also has a passion for working with children and teaches at Ossipee Central School, a pre-K-through-6 school in the Governor Wentworth Regional School District.
Eastman said he had no qualms about leaving the rec program in Lane’s hands as they have worked closely together for so long.
“Him and I have been together for 18 years, and he knows every integral part of our program,” said Eastman. “He’s been in charge of the programming — schedules and coaches and setting up everything. I haven’t really done that. I mean, we’ve gotten so big over the years with numbers of kids, that you have to let some things go.”
The rec director job involves everything from budgeting for park maintenance to briefing selectmen to putting a bandage on a child’s scraped knee.
Eastman added that managing parks and cemeteries is a substantial part of the job because there are 35 of them in town. Lane also oversee the paid parking program at town rec sites like Davis Park and First Bridge.
Lane likes the fact that the job has so many pieces and that every day is different. “Most days, you wake up expecting to do X, Y and Z, and you don’t end up doing X, Y and Z. Something else pops up,” he said.
The rec department has eight year-round staffers and another two dozen in the summer. Lane said Eastman has always been willing to give him a lot of freedom when it comes to managing the program.
“I think that’s why the department has grown so much and been so successful, because some ideas we throw out, they work, sometimes they don’t, but you don’t know unless you try,” said Lane, adding he plans to give the same leeway to the new Assistant Rec Director Todd Gallagher.
Gallagher had been teen coordinator. That job will now go to Robbie Moody, the former program coordinator, a post being filled by Zack Bradley.
The first big challenge will be opening summer camp in June. The day program runs eight weeks in the summer Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
“When I first started, I think it was really sports-oriented, and this new facility’s allowed us to make it a really a summer camp experience where it’s not just sports,” said Lane, referencing the rec department moving to unused space at Kennett Middle School several years ago.
“We’re not just playing games; there’s the arts and crafts, there’s a ton of swimming, there’s outside nature walks or weekly field trips that we do. So really it’s like going to an overnight camp without saying ‘overnight’ is basically the best way to describe it,” Lane said.
A new improvement this year is air-conditioning being installed in the Marshal gym and new lights going up on the gym’s stage. The sound system has also been improved. The gym first opened in 2019. After that, COVID struck and the Main Street Project tore up the road in front of the middle school.
The rec department has activities for people of all ages, not just kids, said Lane, using pickleball as an example.
“We want newborns to, you know, every senior citizens ... everyone has an opportunity to use this facility,” said Lane.
Conway Rec is located at 176 Main St. in Conway Village. For more information, go to conwaynh.myrec.com or call (603) 901-1139.
