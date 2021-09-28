OSSIPEE — Accusations of little heat and stolen towels at a Kearsarge short-term rental in 2018 have spawned a $200,000 defamation lawsuit being heard in a Carroll County Superior Court bench trial.
The case before Judge Amy Ignatius is called "Terence McAdams and Jennifer McAdams v. Carl Ruel and Chantal Allard."
The trial started Sept. 7, was continued to Sept. 8 and then to Sept. 24. However, that last trial day had to be rescheduled as the defendants didn’t show up on time.
“I’m a little bit baffled,” said Ignatius, adding she would have expected the defendants to be on time since they appeared “engaged” in the proceedings on the other two days of the trial.
The defendants, Ruel and Allard, of Westford, Mass., filed a motion Friday asking the court to reschedule. The motion said they were "confused" by the start time. They thought it started at 2 p.m. but it was actually scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
The McAdamses, of Kearsarge, are representing themselves, and the defendants were represented by John Kalled of Kalled Law Offices in Ossipee and Portsmouth but now appear to be representing themselves.
According to court records, the Massachusetts couple had rented a condo apartment located at 689 Kearsarge Road from the McAdamses, from Feb. 16-19, 2018. The STR was booked through HomeAway/VRBO.
The McAdamses, who filed their complaint and request for a bench trial on Aug. 30, 2019, asked that "this court order special damages for the economic loss, and enhanced compensatory damages for the defamation per se as defendants published worldwide malicious, unprivileged, false accusations causing plaintiffs substantial economic loss, damage to their business reputations, public humiliation, property devaluation, financial stress and life disruption."
The Massachusetts couple said when they arrived at the condo with their two children on Friday, Feb. 16, there was no propane available and therefore they couldn't cook and the gas stove was unable to provide supplemental heat.
The defendants had to contact the McAdamess who were on the Portuguese island of Madeira off the coast of Africa and didn’t get a response until the next day, when more propane was delivered, solving the problem.
The McAdamses, according to the defendants, offered a $50 refund for the inconvenience, but they said they never got it.
Instead, Ruel/Allard said that four days after they left, the McAdamses accused them of taking the towels from the unit and that the cost of the towels — $141 — would be deducted from their security deposit.
Ruel/Allard said: "A reasonable inference may be made that the plaintiffs employed a 'bait and switch' deception to temporarily mollify the defendants while never intending to compensate them for the substandard condition of the rental condo."
The McAdamses said their cleaning contractor noticed the missing towels.
But Ruel/Allard denied they took the towels and said they could have been stolen by the cleaner or another guest or perhaps no towels were ever stolen.
Allard then posted a couple of negative reviews on TripAdvisor and HomeAway.
The McAdamses claim that they had no rentals from March 18 to Dec. 4. 2019 because of the reviews.
They then said they received notice from Trip Advisor about a listing for their property the McAdamses said was “completely fake” and contained copyrighted photos of their condo and a description that was copied from their legitimate listing.
The “fake listing”also had a one-star review and a fake response from the purported owner signed: ”T.McAdam.”
The McAdamses claim the defendants “hacked into the TripAdvisor system with apparent malicious intent to continue harming plaintiffs' retirement business and reputations.”
TripAdvisor removed the fake listing on July 19, 2018, but the McAdamses said a “ghost link” remained after that.
The McAdams tried to get HomeAway to take down the review to no avail, so they closed their HomeAway account on July 21, 2018.
They then sought to file a criminal complaint against the defendants because of the fake listing and Conway Police Sgt. Ryan Wallace began an investigation.
Wallace asked Ruel about a fake Trip Advisor listing that mimicked the McAdam’s HomeAway listing. Portions of the police interview are quoted in the McAdamses' statement of facts.
Ruel asks Wallace what the “downside” of making the posting would be. Ruel also admitted to making the fake review and owner response on TripAdvisor but denied having any ill intent.
“You wouldn’t be very happy if I did that and marketed your property for rent, right?” Said Wallace.
Ruel replied that he was posting the “exact same information” but he also denied posting any real information.
“The reason why we did that was because we are basically looking to buy a house and put vacation rentals as well,” said Ruel. “It was to try out and see how that works with a real case scenario.”
The police on Aug. 30, 2018, were granted an arrest warrant for Ruel, charging him with Class A felony identity fraud. Ruel was arrested in October of that year.
“On June, 4, 2019, plaintiffs were told that Ruel would not be indicted for felony identity fraud because he had not yet collected any of the plaintiff’s rents.” The McAdams said that's why they moved onto launching the civil case.
In a Jan. 4, 2020, filing, the McAdamses say “for the fifth time” that they really aren’t seeking $200,000 in special damages but the “TurboCourt” filing system required a requested sum. So, they entered a “random number” not knowing TurboCourt was asking for the special damages. The McAdamses said the amount is really about $50,000.
The defendants say the McAdamses are the ones being dishonest.
“These false, deceptive and misleading representations of material fact, and these actions taken, willfully or knowingly by the Plaintiffs, with respect to true Defendants, members of the consuming and using public were a substantial factor in causing them harm to purchase the use of the Plaintiff’s property and services advertised for sale,” said the defendants. “As a result, they have suffered substantial injuries and losses.”
The judicial branch online access portal shows the case has not yet been rescheduled.
