CONWAY — A flock of Eagles got in shape over the recent holiday break and also raised money for a great cause — the Chip Kennett Teen Center — along the way.
Before the holiday break, Kennett Middle School literacy teacher Julie Greer and physical education teacher Ryan Richard led a holiday fitness challenge at the middle school, according to KMS Family Liaison Aly McAllister.
“All the money raised was donated to the Chip Kennett Teen Center (located within the Conway Parks and Recreation Department, which is located within the middle school),” McAllister said.
“Kennett Middle School staff had a group of walkers and runners looking for some friendly competition to stay active between Thanksgiving and the December school break with a good cause in mind,” she said.
McAllister said participants logged daily miles and raised money for their building neighbor, the Conway Recreation Department, at the same time.
KMS staff were able to raise $405, which was given to the Friends of Conway Rec to be used for The Chip Kennett Teen Center.
“Aly came to Todd (Gallagher, teen center coordinator) and myself and explained what they wanted to do,” said John Eastman, recreation director, by phone on Friday. “We thought it was a great idea to do something for the Teen Center. It’s a good partnership between the middle school staff and the rec department. Many of the students the teachers deal with go to the Teen Center. We can’t thank Aly and her colleagues enough.”
The Teen Center, according to Gallagher, is a four-night a week, drop-in program for kids in grades 6-8 from Conway and Albany.
“The program intends to give kids in these age groups a safe and fun place to visit where they can enjoy social activities and meals in a supervised setting,” said Gallagher.
The Teen Center offers a gym, arts and crafts room, a library, a lounge, a game room and a fully stocked kitchen and dining room area. Meals are provided twice a week at the center, and there are always snacks on hand at all times.
“The lounge is stocked with video gaming systems and equipment,” Gallagher said. “There is a pool table and two pingpong tables plus various other games such as bubble hockey and Foosball. The library has computers for the students to use, along with a quiet place to just chat and relax.
"The most used room is the gym that offers plenty of opportunities to get physical activity on a nightly basis," he said.
Eastman said a portion of the money raised will go toward the purchase of laser tag vests.
“Unfortunately, we can’t travel because of COVID-19,” he said. “Since we can’t go to play laser tag, Todd thought the next best thing would be to try to do it in-house. I think it’s going to be something they enjoy. It will be a good physical activity with the kids running around a lot.”
“Enthusiasm among our participants for the fundraiser was so great that there is talk of it becoming an annual event,” McAllister added.
