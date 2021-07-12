CONWAY — Kearsage Lighting Precinct will discuss short-term rentals at its annual meeting today, and the Freedom Planning Board also has STRs on its agenda later this week.
Meanwhile, a short-term rental owner being taken to court by Conway has objected to the town’s insistence that a judge should rope hundreds of short-term rental owners into the case.
The issue of short-term rentals first came to light in Kearsarge several years ago. After STR owners were sent notices of violation, the owners then sued the lighting precinct, and a case is still pending.
What’s more, prior to last year’s meeting, precinct attorney Peter Malia of Hastings Malia of Fryeburg, Maine, advised the board that because the KLP never had a planning board, the legality of precinct zoning articles for the past five years (and perhaps longer) were thrown into question.
That finding rendered moot two articles on last year’s warrant: the commissioner-backed Article 3, banning non-owner-occupied short-term rentals but allowing non-owner-occupied rental of more than 60 days; and Article 4, petitioned by resident/Realtor Josh Brustin, to allow non-owner-occupied short-term rentals of under 30 days by conditional-use permit only. Rentals of 30 or more consecutive days would be allowed in the KLP under Brustin’s proposal. The lack of a planning board is also subject of STR owner Richard Park’s ongoing lawsuit against the precinct.
Precinct Clerk Meredith Wroblewski said commissioners have worked with the New Hampshire Municipal Association on the planning board issue.
Residents tonight will be voting at their annual meeting on whether to create a planning board . The meeting will take place outdoors at 6:30 p.m. at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway.
The Freedom Planning Board also will be discussing short-term rentals Thursday at 7 p.m. at town hall. Selectmen at their June 28 meeting said short-term rentals should be regulated but not eliminated. Selectman Melissa Florio estimates there are about 106 short-term rentals in town.
The June 28 minutes say selectmen and the planning board will be working on proposed regulations for voters to consider at town meeting.
In Conway, such regulations were rejected by voters in April, so the town has filed a class-action lawsuit against STR owners in an effort to get Carroll County Superior Court to issue a judgment declaring the regulations legal or not.
The petition, “Town of Conway, New Hampshire versus Scott Kudrick individually and as a representative of a Class of similarly situated defendants,” on June 7.
According to Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes, Kudrick was selected to represent the class of some 500 STR owners as he has a large number of short-term rental properties in town.
Kudrick, of Conway, was served on June 17.
He and a group of STR owners and supporters called the Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals have retained attorneys Mark H. Puffer of Preti Flaherty Law of Concord and Matthew R. Johnson of Devine Millimet Law of Manchester. Last Friday, Johnson filed an objection to the town’s motion and asked for a hearing.
He said the plaintiff (the town) “is seeking a narrow declaratory judgment concerning the interpretation of a zoning ordinance. This is a legal question. No class is necessary for the court to make this determination and Kudrick submits this issue can be briefed and resolved via a dispositive motion (a motion to dispose of the case) or agreed-upon briefing schedule.”
Johnson added that each owner has his own “specialized factual situations” and this will be “costly” for both sides to deal with in terms of discovery. Kudrick has a July 17 deadline to reply, and it would be “impossible” for him to “investigate” the background of the 500 property owners the town seeks to involve.
“The better and more economical approach to this case would be to allow Kudrick to file his answer and for the parties then agree to a scheduling order,” said Johnson.
“The scheduling order should set up a briefing schedule to address the narrow legal issue of the interpretation of the Conway Zoning Ordinance before considering the issue of class certification and then conducting discovery on the fact-specific defenses to enforcement available to Kudrick and others,” Johnson said in his brief. “If Kudrick is successful, the class certification is moot. If Conway is successful, then the court can determine whether class certification is appropriate.”
Johnson has asked ultimately for the judge to deny the town’s motion for class certification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.