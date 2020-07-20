CONWAY — The price of new windows to replace the 551 in the 14-year-old Kennett High School is going up, and it could approach $1.5 million according to the Conway School Board’s Joe Mosca, who chairs the board’s facilities committee.
The board learned last month that all of the windows need to be replaced since the current ones have become brittle and are falling apart. The facilities committee recommended to the board on June 22 to award a four-phase, a four-year project for $937,400 to Granite State Glass for the work, but since the committee did not put the project out to bid, which it needs to do under the school board’s policy, the board balked at the request. Instead, members voted 6-1 (Mosca in the minority) to send the proposal back to the facilities committee for it to draft specifications for the project and then put it out to bid.
The facility committee (made up of board members Randy Davison and Mosca along with Superintendent Kevin Richard, SAU 9 Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill and Conway Buildings and Grounds Coordinator Andy Grigel) had hoped to start the project this summer for $243,800, but after being sent back to the drawing board Mosca returned Monday as the bearer of bad news during the board’s Zoom meeting.
Under Old Business, Mosca broached the subject of windows. “If we’re going to do this and go out to bid, we believe that we need to go out and hire an engineering firm to put together specifications and to go through the whole process of coming up with the removal, installation and oversight on the whole project because our people just can’t do it,” he said. “So we’ll be looking to have someone make a motion to go to bid for engineering services for the design, removal and installation of the windows.”
Mosca made the motion and got a second from chairman Joe Lentini. Mosca sent his colleagues Bill Aughton, Courtney Burke, Michelle Capozzoli, Jessica Whitelaw, Davison and Lentini the specifications for the “one certain type of window” the committee is recommending.
“That specification is 12 pages long,” he said. “There are hundreds of windows that could be put together. The installation of those windows, the document that I sent is 70 pages long. So that’s why our people can’t do this on their own. And if we’re not gonna go with one source then we need to do it right and go out and hire an engineering firm and design firm and do it because we just can’t.
He added: “And when it comes time for bid openings, somebody needs to go through all the documentation and make sure that we’re getting what we asked for. Again, our people, our staff, don’t have engineering stamps. So to do it right, and if that’s what the board chooses, and that’s what it sounds like, that’s what we need to do. So that’s an added cost over the cost. If we’re going to have the contractor remove the windows, which is what I was led to believe at the last meeting, that’s another cost, so that $937,000 is going to be close to a million and a half by the time you’re done, I think, just so you know.”
The board has a policy that states that “all contracts for, and purchases of supplies, materials, equipment and contractual services in the amount of $20,000 or more shall be based, when feasible, on at least three competitive bids. When competitive bidding is not used, an explanation is required.”
“What is the facility’s recommendation on this,” Lentini asked.
“Well, the board was very clear that they did not want to single source and wanted it to go out to bid,” Mosca said. “And to do that, the recommendation is to hire an engineering firm.”
Capozzoli was surprised by the predicament the board finds itself in. “This happened and we’ve known about it in January,” she said. “I’m still very surprised that facilities didn’t come forward a lot sooner with us. And so now you’re saying we have to go through this extra process that you didn’t have to do before, but now we have to do it. I’m a little confused.”
“Everyone on facilities was in agreement to move forward with one contractor to come up with a window that we agree on and install them,” Mosca explained. “At the last facilities committee meeting (in June), one member of the facilities committee (Davison) decided that he didn’t want to go along with what was originally planned. And that’s why we’re where we are now.”
“Playing devil’s advocate here because the facilities committee obviously should be well aware of what our policies are,” replied Capozzoli. “I’m really kind of still surprised about the fact that we’ve never got like a heads up. This is not like just a $20,000 (expense).”
Mosca said windows had been discussed at a minimum of two or three times over the past six months.
Lentini wondered if the project was put out to bid, couldn’t Granite State still be awarded the bid.
“Absolutely,” Mosca answered, but added, “We just have to come up with a specification. The problem is there are so many different types of windows out there that we need to have something that we can put out so that everybody is bidding on the same product. And we can’t do that in house.”
The engineering firm would write up the specifications to go out to bid for contractors and then review any bid proposals that are submitted.
“So we won’t wind up in the same situation we were before with windows that weren’t good enough, that won’t last,” Burke said, “Now everyone’s gonna see that we’re going to spend more money, but are we going to spend more money and we’re going to be doing it the right way and we’re going to be getting a better product and better installation?”
“I don’t believe so,” Mosca said, “but that’s my personal opinion.”
“I will say personally, I did have an issue with looking at a project that was going to cost upwards of a $1 million and not going by policy and having it go out to bid,” Lentini said.
Whitelaw wondered what the cost might be for an engineering firm. Mosca said they generally receive 10 percent of the cost of a construction project.
“If it’s a $1 project, it’s going to be probably close to $100,000 for engineering,” he said.
The board voted 4-1 to solicit an engineering firm to come up with bid specification with Mosca in the minority, while Aughton and Davison did not attend Monday’s meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.