CONWAY — For the second time this school year, Kennett Middle School has gone to full remote instruction straight into the annual February winter school vacation, which runs Feb. 15-19. The reason is staffing issues due to the pandemic.
In a letter he wrote to families Friday, Principal Rick Biche said: “A number of factors have converged at this time to make a shift to remote learning necessary to protect the health and safety of our students and staff. In addition, all athletics at Kennett Middle School are canceled during this time."
He added: “Staffing continues to be a concern as we have struggled to safely fill all positions each day without creating more significant exposure risks for the staff and students.”
Kennett Middle School did not hold classes last Friday after a case of COVID was determined.
Superintendent Kevin Richard said the seventh- and eighth-graders from Albany, Conway, Eaton, Freedom and Madison are set to return to face-to-face learning Feb. 22.
Kennett Middle also went to remote instruction from Nov. 23-Dec. 2. Again, it was due in part to staffing concerns.
“Staffing is a biggie,” School Superintendent KevinRichard said by phone Tuesday. “If you get one critical staff member in close contact, it can steamroll.”
Biche urged families to remain vigilant.
“We have seen a concerning increase in positive cases in and outside of our schools,” he wrote. “We monitor these numbers daily and watch the trends and the impact on providing a safe environment. This emphasizes the need to follow quarantine protocols as designated by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.”
As of Tuesday, which was a snow day throughout the district, the SAU 9 “Active COVID-19 Cases” website reported three other active cases.
On Jan. 29, John H. Fuller Elementary School in North Conway reported its first case of the virus since Jan. 17, forcing 14 people to go to remote learning for 10 days.
Pine Tree School has one active case which was reported last Wednesday, leading to 19 people having to quarantine.
A case at Kennett High School was also detected last Wednesday, but just the one individual needs to quarantine.
There are no active cases at Conway Elementary (the last case was Dec. 10), Jackson Grammar School (the last case was Jan. 11) or Bartlett Elementary School, which returned from three weeks of remote instruction last week (the last case was Jan. 19).
“The numbers have dropped a little bit; let’s not jinx that,” Richard said.
He said the district uses a 48-hour window in contact-tracing individuals with whom a positive person may have come in contact over two days at the schools.
Should a child or staffer develop symptoms of COVID-19, they are asked to contact their medical provider. If a positive case is identified, families and staff should tell the school nurse.
Biche said Chromebook computer/tablets were distributed on Monday to students and staff for use with remote learning.
“Students are expected to attend remote learning classes each day unless they are not feeling well and are too ill to attend,” Biche said. “If a student will be absent from remote learning classes a parent/guardian is expected to contact the school to report the absence. Attendance will be recorded for each class block. In order to be considered present, a student must check in, participate in scheduled activities, and be completing classwork and assignments.
“Students unable to attend classes on the first day of quarantine due to a lack of device or access will be considered excused for that day. Parents are encouraged to pick up a Chromebook as soon as possible.”
Biche said all classes will run on the regular school schedule, and students are expected to check in to each class at the class start time.
“Students should check both their email and Google Hangouts for messages at 7:45 a.m. each day and then check in to Advisory,” he wrote in an email to families. “Staff will include directions in the email for check-ins and accessing classes. All classwork is organized in Google Classroom for each class and all students have access to those classes.”
Qualified students will still have access to meals from the breakfast and lunch program and the End 68 Hours of Hunger program, Biche wrote. “If you would like your student to receive either of these options please complete this form: tinyurl.com/8pw4jo2s.
“If you would like access to meals but are unable to pick them up during the times listed on the form, please contact Aly McAllister, family support liaison either by email: a_mcallister@sau9.org or by phone at (603) 447-6364 to coordinate. Please feel free to contact me if you have any further questions or if there is anything you need.”
The number of cases continues to improve in colleges and schools around the Granite State. According to the state Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Schools Dashboard, as of Tuesday, there have been 555 cases per 100,000 over the past 14 days (down from 626 as of Jan. 26), with 1.8 new hospitalizations per 100,000 over that period (down from 2.5 on Jan. 26).
The seven-day total test positivity rate was at 4.9 percent (down from 5.5 percent on Jan. 26).
However, there are 70 total cases statewide (up from 58 on Jan. 26). There have been 1,875 people who have recovered (up from 1,810 as of Jan. 26). There are currently four cluster cases (up from five).
