CONWAY — Kennett High hosted two international honor society induction ceremonies in the Loynd Auditorium before an enthusiastic group of students and proud parents on Thursday night. Students were enshrined into the French and Spanish honor societies. It marked the first induction ceremony since the fall of 2019 due to COVID-19.
With the 21 new members to the two societies, there are now 60 students representing the two languages.
“Everything went very well," said Jodie SanDonato, world language department chair.
SanDonato noted that each honor society conducts its own meetings and fundraisers during the school year, and also works on community projects.
It is the seventh year that the ceremonies have been held together.
“The highlight for me was being able to celebrate in person,” said SanDonato. “It was so lovely to welcome families back into the school and to celebrate this amazing accomplishment all together. It's great to get some normalcy back.”
Inducted into the French National Honor Society were Krishna Garg, Ania Lillis, Joey Nichipor, Kyle Sterns, Lilla Synott, Autumn Verran and Micah White.
They join 17 current members: Shannon Abrams, Joce Anzaldi, Willem Badger, Camden Bailey, Elizabeth Bouchard, Amy Burton, Kaia Chakravadhanula, Sydney Deblois-Hill, Samantha Habert-Jaques, Brigitte Goldthorpe, Ashley Johnson, Kat Lawson, Annabelle Light, Jack Martin, Greer Merrill and Abby Novak.
To qualify, students must be enrolled in French 3 or higher with an A minus or higher plus a B minus or higher in all their other classes.
Inducted into the Spanish National Honor Society were Tessa Capozzoli, Sean Carrier, Phoenix Cassetta, Emerson Duval, Gabriel Freedman, Stella Keeler, Carli Krebs, Addey Lees, Lillian Metz, Robert Murphy, Phoenix Sabatini, Sophie Saunders, Samantha Sidoti and Rylie Walker.
They join 22 current members: Leah Alkalay, Giselle Bennett, Amy Burton, Arielle Butterfield, Emeree Dawe-Moody, Bryn Fayle, Taylor Gaudette, Samantha Habert-Jaques, Cassandra Irish, Jazziereen Juevesano, Michael Keegan, Ceili Mahoney, Jordan Meier, Isabelle Murray, Sophia Odell, Jai Patel, Isabella Patry, Grace Perley, Vivian Rober-Carpenter, Rosalie Sherlock, Julia Silvia and Antonio Villalobos McHone.
Inductees must be in at least Spanish 4 and meet the grade requirements.
Following the welcome by SanDonato, the ceremonies took place, run entirely by students in either French or Spanish.
Kat Lawson oversaw the French ceremony. They read the following in French: "The transmission or handing on of the torch is a ceremony which used to take place in Ancient Greece. For this solemn occasion, the citizens lined up at equal distances one from the other, forming a sort of chain. The first one in line lighted the torch at the altar, ran to transmit it to a second, who transmitted it to a third, thus from hand to hand, each citizen ran without a backward glance, keeping alive the flame which he was to hand to another. Plato recognized in this running with a torch the image of the succeeding generations of life."
"We now transmit to you, our newest members, the torch of our enthusiasm and our motto: 'La personne qui sait deux langues en vaut deux!'"
For the Spanish ceremony, Keegan read the following in Spanish: "Kennett High School's Aguilas Doradas chapter of the National Spanish Honor Society was founded in 2006. The students will be initiated through a candle-lighting ceremony and an oath. The following is the oath:
"As a member of the Aguilas Doradas Chapter, I promise to devote myself to the study of the Spanish language in order to master it some day, remembering that a language can be a strong tie between persons of differing origins of race or religion. As a citizen of my country, I promise to promote friendship and understanding between it and the other lands of the world. This is my promise and my oath."
The reading of the senior names followed with Chakravadhanula handling the French inductees, while Sherlock did the Spanish inductees.
Teacher SanDonato gave the closing thanking all for attending.
“I look forward to next year's ceremony and bringing back the reception in the cafeteria after the ceremony,” she said.
