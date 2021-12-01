CONWAY — Demolition crews from Defranzo Demolition Corp. of Fremont were at work Wednesday razing the main part of the former Junge’s Motel to make way for a planned 22,808-square-foot, three-story, 114-room hotel, plus a 5,800-square-foot restaurant and a 2,500-square-foot bank. The work began Nov. 22 and should be completed this week.
The site at 1858 White Mountain Highway in North Conway totals about 5.1 acres. The property was sold off in December 2018 and January 2019 and has sat empty since then. The town issued a demolition permit Nov. 16 to the new owners, 20TEN Investments, DVS Family LLC of Conway. The company’s phone number on the permit belongs to Jamsan Hotel Management of Lexington, Mass.
The project was conditionally approved by the planning board in July 2020. According to Planning Assistant Holly Whitelaw, they have not yet given the bond to the town as a condition for final approval.
Ashok Patel of Jamsan told the Sun Wednesday, “We are still working on a few things that need to be done (financially), and we need to get a building permit from the town. We are thinking that maybe we would start construction in February or March.”
The new hotel will be a Cambria Hotel, a member of the Choice Hotel family and described on the website as offering “design forward accommodations and the chance to enjoy little indulgences when you’re away from home.”
Patel also owns the Fox Ridge Resort and developed the 80-room Home2Suites by Hilton that opened in North Conway in August. Jamsan operates more than 80 hotel properties in New England.
“We believe strongly in North Conway as a destination hotel market because of its amenities and its proximity to Boston and New York,” said Patel.
He said he does not yet have a bank tenant but said the restaurant will be occupied by 110 Grill of Westford, Mass.
Earle Wason of Wason Hospitality Associates of Portsmouth said the latest project is part of North Conway’s evolution into a regional destination. “It tells you that the hotel industry is alive and well in the valley,” said Wason.
According to local Realtor Bayard Kennett of REMAX Presidential of North Conway, the Junge’s site is comprised of two lots of about equal size. Kennett told the Sun the closing was split into two segments by mutual agreement of the parties involved.
Junge’s was said to be one of the oldest motels in North Conway at the time of its closing. According to Janet M. Hounsell’s book, “Conway, New Hampshire, 1765-1997,” Ralph Junge’s parents, Catherine and Hans Junge, began their business in 1950 with seven units. At its closing, it featured 28 units located on 35 acres
