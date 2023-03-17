CONWAY — In mid-January Assistance Canine Training Services (ACTS) announced that they named one of the puppies in their most recent litter Jonesy, after The Conway Daily Sun’s Education/Sports Editor Lloyd Jones.
“Lloyd has covered ACTS for the past 15 years and this tribute is our way of saying thank you,” said ACTS’ Director of Canine Development Robin Crocker.
Jonesy’s 18-24 month journey will be shared through the Sun and social media. The nearly two-year process of training dogs for service dog or facility dog work involves extensive training, evaluation and work from a broad group of volunteers and supporters.
On Feb. 4, Feather’s second litter of six puppies was 7½ weeks old and it was testing day. A crew of about a dozen volunteers, including an enthusiastic bunch from the University of Vermont, gathered at Telling Tails in East Conway for an afternoon of puppy evaluations. ACTS uses an industry-specific puppy evaluation. The system was developed for use in the guide dog industry and is now used commonly among assistance dog organizations, according to Crocker.
“For puppy testing, the pups were brought one at a time into a room that they have never been in previously,” Crocker said. “With one handler, they were placed into a space and put through a variety of experiences including things like different surfaces, steps, loud noises, tunnels and unusual sights like small statues.”
She added: “They start the test being left alone in the space to see how they react. And the test will end with them trying on a service dog vest and doing some handling exercises. The evaluation takes 5 to 10 minutes and were performed in a very specific order designed to challenge the puppy and help bring out temperament qualities that are either desirable or undesirable for assistance dog training.”
One by one each puppy entered the designated testing area. It was neat to see how each reacted to different stations.
“Puppies are scored on a wide variety of temperament-related characteristics that are important for assistance dogs such as noise sensitivity, fear of objects, surfaces, stairs and strangers, body sensitivity and handling, level of anxiety and how anxiety is managed, separation anxiety, energy level, ability to focus, willingness to work with the handler, level of vocalization and how long it takes the puppy to return to an ability to work after stress,” Crocker said.
She added: “Service dogs need to be confident and when under stress need to be willing to work with their handlers and recover quickly from stressful situations. While testing is only a picture in time, these evaluations do provide valuable information that helps ACTS match puppies with appropriate puppy raisers, and provide support to puppies in areas of weakness.”
After puppy testing, Crocker and Marina Legere, program assistant) met to discuss each puppy, started working on training plans and matched puppies with puppy raisers.
“Feather gave us another very nice litter,” Crocker said. “These puppies should do well in our program.”
Up until this point the puppies were only known by the color of their collars. At eight weeks when the puppies left their Mom, Pink Collar puppy became named Jonesy and was picked up by Brooke Matarese of Bartlett, who lives just around the cover from Jonesy’s namesake.
“Brooke had been volunteering for ACTS and attending practices to learn how to handle the dogs for several months,” said Crocker. “She is a first-time puppy raiser and was matched with Jonesy who scored very well on testing and appears to be a confident and capable dog that will also be relatively low energy and willing to work well for a first-time raiser.”
“She’s very smart,” Matarese said when Jonesy met Lynn and Lloyd Jones at Telling Tails. It was the second time they had met Jonesy, first at the temperament testing and now at 11 weeks.
“It was love at first sight,” said Jones, the Sun’s sports and education editor. “She’s got my eyes.”
The Jones’ watched Matarese and Jonesy train for and hour with Nan Ippolito, one of ACTS trainers. They worked on fetching, sits and downs.
“She was a natural,” Lynn Jones said. “You could see her thinking the whole time and in a matter of seconds it clicked what Nan and Brooke wanted her to do.”
The four puppies, including Jonesy have been attending the A+ Puppy class since they were 9 weeks old. They started their training with exercises in focus and attention, clicker training and settling.
Jonesy was exhausted after her first class with Ippolito, who said, “Jonesy is super sweet and she and Brooke look like they will make a great team.”
A few days later Jonesy and the other three puppies attended their first supervised field trip. This trip was designed to provide puppy raisers with information about supporting puppies during socialization trips.
“Jonesy was a big hit at Memorial Hospital during this field trip,” Ippolito said. “She happily met many of the staff providing her with an experience in a new place that was kept positive by all those happy visits.
Jonesy and Matarese are now going out into public places and socializing. They plan to visit the Northeast Woodlands Charter School on Tuesday.
“She is still very young so her trips will be short, but the Mount Washington Valley community still may run into her out and about training. For now, she will be allowed to visit and learn about people of all ages, races and personalities.”
Crocker said over the next few months, Jonesy will be attending A+ Puppy class weekly learning “basic commands, good leash manners, settling and handler attention.”
She has started to learn clicker training and is being exposed “to foundation service dog skills like nudging with her nose, paw targeting and fetching. At home, it is all about potty training, house manners and enrichment games to keep her puppy brain challenged and working.”
Jonesy will be in training with ACTS for up to two years. At 14-16 months she will be evaluated as a possible breeding dog.
What ideally would Crocker like to see Jonesy become?
“We want her to be whatever she becomes,” she said, adding, “If she is not accepted as a breeding dog, she will be placed as either a service dog, facility dog or dream dog. Her journey is just beginning, and she is off to a great start.”
For more information on ACTS visit our website at assistancecanine.org or you can follow them on social media @actsdogs.
