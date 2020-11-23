CONWAY — John H. Fuller Elementary in North Conway got some good news on Friday — the elementary school has received a grant from the Pequawket Foundation Advised Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation to support the construction of an indoor rock-climbing wall.
The pre-K to sixth-grade school in North Conway received $2,000 to go toward the project.
“The Mount Washington Valley has a wonderful heritage of outdoor activity, including world-class rock climbing,’ said John Fuller physical education teacher Steven Cooney.
“While we are fortunate to have adventure at our doorstep, many students at JFS are unable to participate in these activities due to financial limitations.”
He added: “An indoor rock climbing wall will provide all students, regardless of skills or means, with the opportunity to develop.”
Principal Danielle Nutting was equally thrilled by the news.
“Mr. Cooney and I have been dreaming about and planning for an indoor rock-climbing wall at JFS since he started as the PE teacher in 2017,” she said.
“As students of JFS and citizens of the MWV, we want our students to not only develop lifelong recreational passions that will benefit their physical and emotional health, but also develop an appreciation for the beautiful community in which we live. Strengthening skills that can be utilized indoors and outdoors is a win-win.”
Cooney said the John Fuller community has now raised $4,000 out of the $7,500 total that will be needed to complete the climbing wall project.
The River Rock Traverse Wall made by Everlast Climbing will be 8 feet tall by 32 feet wide, and is equipped with a padding system that doubles as a security barrier when not in use.
“Students at John Fuller School benefit from the workshop model of instruction and responsive classroom practices across all subjects and in a wide range of extracurricular activities,” said Cooney.
“Students and staff utilize the forest of Whitaker Woods, adjacent to the school property, for mountain biking, field trips, cross-country skiing, snow-shoeing and outdoor classroom experiences.”
The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, according to its website, “is New Hampshire’s statewide community foundation, founded in 1962 by and for the people of New Hampshire. The Foundation manages a growing collection of nearly 2,000 funds created by generous individuals, families and businesses, and awards nearly $40 million in grants and more than $6 million in scholarships every year.
"The foundation works with generous and visionary citizens to maximize the power of their giving, supports great work happening in our communities and leads and collaborates on high-impact initiatives."
For more information, go to nhcf.org or call (603) 225-6641.
