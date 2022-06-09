JACKSON — Not only do people like living in Jackson, but local wildlife seem to have an affinity for the quaint town, too. In 24 hours, local law enforcement encountered a nuisance bear, discovered four newborn geese in a dog-waste-bag receptacle and rescued a wayward owl from the roadway
“All in a day’s work,” Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley commented. “Clearly, Jackson is the place to be.”
It started Monday morning with a bear breaking into a vehicle parked outside Yesterday’s Restaurant, located at 100 Main St. in the heart of Jackson Village.
“The owner of the car came out of Yesterday’s and all he could see is the rear end of the bear and its feet dangling out of the passenger’s window,” Perley said, adding that apparently the bruin caught a whiff of a tantalizing hamburger wrapper.
“The next thing, the bear is standing on the hood with an empty McDonald’s bag. The owner of the car swore he never left any food in the vehicle.”
Perley believes this is probably the same bear that got into a home on Thorn Hill Road earlier in the day and had to be shooed away.
“The owner of the property told me she didn’t want to call the PD because she didn’t want to bother us,” said Perley.
But he said, “That’s what we’re here for, we’re here to help and to respond to things just like this.”
Perley said he reached out to state Fish and Game’s Nuisance Bear Division.
“This bruin has become too brazen and now is creating a safety issue in town," he said.
Later Monday, Perley encountered other members of the animal kingdom in Jackson.
He shared on Facebook: "While checking my doggie doo bag dispensers at the Village Green, I have been confronted with the harsh reality that NATURE IS WINNING!
"First I noticed that the dispenser has been converted to a short-term rental, (non-permitted, I might add) and Swan I (the inflatable swan that bobs in the pond to keep Canada geese away) has been completely derelict in his duties! I need backup Code 3!!!”
Perley opened the lid of the waste bag dispenser to find four day-old goslings in a nest.
“I’m calling it the case of the fledgling flock of felonious geese,” he noted.
Perley said he was a little startled when he opened the box, which had been built by local Scouts.
“I saw a feather, and when I opened the box, there was a nest full of baby birds,” he said. “Then I looked to my left and saw a bunch of baby geese in the pond and Swan I at the other end. I said, 'Swan I, you let me down.’"
Perley added: “Swan I remains humiliated and still on duty. I had Sgt. (Nathan) Boothby write up Swan I for conduct beneath the standards of the Jackson Police Department.”
But the Jackson PD's wild day wasn't over. They say things happen in threes, and on Monday night ...
Perley then posted a photo of a small barred owl standing on the center line of a highway.
“At around 8:30 p.m., Sgt. Boothby happened upon this little guy on Route 16 by Dana Place,” Perley shared on Facebook. “It was just standing in the middle of the road! He wrapped it in a towel and released it on the side of the road. He said it gave him a sweet little wink and flew into a hemlock tree! We need Marlin Perkins (host of 'Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom' from 1963–85).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.