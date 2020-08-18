JACKSON — It's unanimous: Every school district in SAU 9 will open with in-person classes on Sept. 8.
The Jackson School Board joined Bartlett and Conway on Monday by voting to start the school year with face-to-face learning in the K-6th grade Jackson Grammar School.
However, the board diverged from the other two districts by giving families a remote learning option if they are not ready to send their child to school due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The rest of SAU 9 is planning to offer distance learning, which may be provided by VLACS (the Virtual Learning Academy Charter School, based in Exeter).
For Jackson students coming to the physical building, masks will be required for them as well as staff while in the building.
On Aug. 10, the Conway School Board voted 7-0 for face-to-face learning while offering a distance learning piece for Kennett High School, Kennett Middle School, Pine Tree School, John H. Fuller Elementary and Conway Elementary.
The next day, the Bartlett School Board voted 5-0 for face-to-face schooling with distance learning at Josiah Bartlett Elementary.
A week ago, Melissa Grady, a paraprofessional, said she wasn’t sure about heading back into the classroom at Jackson Grammar because of the pandemic. That all changed after meeting with Principal Gayle Dembowski.
“I met with Gayle last week, and she shared the plan with me,” Grady told the school board Monday night. “I completely changed my tune about coming back to school. I felt excited. I think the plan is brilliant, and because of our numbers, I think we can totally do this plan and make it work and keep everybody safe.”
With 47 people tuning into the meeting, board members Genn Anzaldi, Majka Burhardt, Jerry Dougherty and Kate Fournier spent the bulk of the meeting taking questions and getting an overview of the 20-page re-entry plan that Dembowski crafted with teachers Jon Marshall, Sonya Porter and Margot Robert, school secretary Susan Ross-Parent and maintenance/custodian John Stokke. The plan was similar to one created by the SAU 9 Re-entry Committee earlier this month.
While Bartlett and Conway will be offering distance learning, which may feature their students attending online classes with students from other schools within the district and possibly taught by a teacher from another school, Jackson opted not to go that route.
“All of our students who are not opting to be face-to-face will be partially integrated throughout the week through special events, activities and unified arts,” Dembowski said. “But, they’re doing remote learning with a teacher from our school from our community, which was, I think a big concern with distance learning. You might not have your Jackson teacher, you might have a teacher from Bartlett or from Conway, you’d be with a cohort of students from around the SAU, whereas our plan is Jackson staff members with Jackson students with an option to be remote and still be somewhat included in our classroom activities.”
“Which is outstanding,” said Anzaldi, the chair of the board.
Dembowski surveyed with Jackson families to learn their educational preferences. She said 27 students (three in kindergarten, three in first-grade, six in second-grade, five in third-grade, three in fourth-grade, zero in fifth-grade and seven in sixth-grade) preferred the face-to-face option.
Nine families preferred the remote option (one in kindergarten, two in second-grade, two in third-grade, one in fourth-grade, two in fifth-grade and one in sixth-grade)
Seven families did not know what option they preferred (one in kindergarten, two in first grade, two in second-grade, and two in fourth-grade).
Two families did not respond (one in second-grade and one in fifth-grade).
The Jackson board has set this Friday as a deadline for parents to commit to either face-to-face or remote learning.
Jackson projects to have 45 students this school year (five in kindergarten, five in first-grade, 11 in second-grade, seven in third-grade, six in fourth-grade, three in fifth-grade and eight in sixth-grade.
Dembowski envisions grades K-1, 3-4 and 5-6 being cohorted together, while the second grade will be it own cohort.
By offering the remote option, Dembowski will need additional staffing, including a longterm substitute teacher either for relate learning or to replace a classroom teacher; a longterm substitute paraprofessional, “it maintains classroom support needs while remaining in cohorts, depending on final numbers; the use of the Whitney Community Center on Fridays until further notice by the school; and additional custodial hours “to support sanitizing of facilities and playground on an as-needed basis.”
Dembowski shared what a sample day of face-to-face learning will be like, starting with: “8 a.m. — teachers arrive, enter via the rear door — masks required, hand sanitizer at the door; wash in/wash out.” She continued with the following schedule:
• 8:15-8:45 — Staggered arrival. Cohorts for Joan Heysler/Marshall will enter via the blacktop door. Cohorts for Robert/Groves enter through the front door. Check-in upon arrival with staff on duty, hand sanitizer/wash hands, use of screener if not completed at home, proceed directly to classrooms and begin morning work routine.
• 8:45-9:15 — Morning greetings, breathing, check-in meeting, daily schedule.
• 9:15-10:10 a.m. — Academic block or unified arts.
• 10:10-10:40 — Socially distanced recess/snack outside when possible.
• 10:40-11:40 — Unified arts or academic block.
• 11:40-1 p.m. — Staggered lunch, recess, skills block rotation — outside if possible.
• 1-2 p.m. — Afternoon academic block or unified arts.
• 2-2:15 p.m. — Daily wrap/go home — staggered dismissal.
• 2:15-3:15 — Teacher plan/collaborate
• 3-4:30 p.m. — After school program/Japanese — schedule to be determined (virtual, optional).
Dougherty made the motion to go with face-to-face learning to open the school year, which Fournier offered a second to. The board then approved the motion 4-0.
“I think we’re really fortunate to live where we do and to have the size school that we do and to have the facility that we do and have the resources that we do,” Dougherty said.
“We’re fortunate in that regard, but even more so to have the kind of staff that we do, and administrators that we do and Kevin (Richard, school superintendent), you’re included in this, too. I really think that we’re very fortunate.”
He added: “This was a really good presentation. It’s a really good plan. And I support it, wholeheartedly.”
