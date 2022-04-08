JACKSON — An online community housing forum for Jackson residents is scheduled to be held on the Zoom platform on Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m. The meeting ID is 859 9495 8508 and the passcode is 409878, according to the March 31 online edition of Jackson Enews.
The non-profit group Jackson Housing Opportunities Matter will be presenting the forum titled “Jackson’s Housing Crisis: A Community Conversation” to share concerns and discuss community options, according to two members, Janis Pryor and the Rev. Gail Doktor of the Jackson Community Church
“This first forum will be open to Jackson residents only. We want people to be candid and to share their views,” said Pryor, who founded the non-profit with Doktor and local resident Scott Badger.
Pryor, who formerly was based in Cambridge, Mass., says Jackson, like many local towns, is in the midst of a housing crisis.
Knowing the town is a desirable, wealthy and scenic town surrounded by the White Mountain National Forest, she concedes it is an uphill task finding developable land for potential housing but she and her group are determined to explore options.
Pryor said she and her group hopes to work with landowners who may have acreage held in conservation and might be interested in selling a few acres to the non-profit for housing, with tax incentives offered in return.
The group also looks forward to working with banks and other financial institutions to explore creative ways of financing home ownership.
The group also includes Doktor’s husband, Christopher Doktor, a principal at Olson Lewis Architects of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass.; a banking friend, Geoff Smith; a residential developer, Marcus Deflorimonte of Boston; and Lydia Spencer, who is trained in sustainable environmental design.
Pryor said their overall vision includes accessory dwelling units for the elderly along with housing for families and professionals.
For more information, call the Rev. Doktor at (603) 383-6187.
