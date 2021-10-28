JACKSON — While record COVID-19 cases are popping up in schools across the Granite State, the Jackson Grammar School has yet to have a student test positive over the past three school years. The “small school with the big heart” has done its part to keep students and staff as safe as possible while providing face-to-face education, along with offering youngsters plenty of community enrichment.
Since March of 2020, there has been just one positive COVID case in the K-6 school, which has an enrollment of approximately 45 students.
The one positive case, reported Feb. 5, was a staff member.
“We’ve been very lucky but also have tried to be very proactive,” Principal Gayle Dembowski said by phone Wednesday.
“I think it helps that we are in a town that has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state,” she added.
As of Monday, Jackson, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services, had the distinction of being the most vaccinated town in New Hampshire. About 94.8 percent of its residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, while 85.8 percent are fully vaccinated.
According to DHHS, there are currently 1-4 active cases in Jackson. There have been 46 cases since March 2020.
However, contrary to what some say, there is not a protective moat around Jackson Grammar School.
“I’ve heard that,” Dembowski said, laughing.
Seriously, she said: “I think it’s taken village during this pandemic, from the custodians to the support staff and our teachers and the parents and students.
“We’ve all been committed to the kids’ safety. It’s something we’re acutely aware of every day,” said Dembowski, who has led the school since 2008.
The students and staff at Jackson Grammar are a hardy bunch of Jaguars who enjoy the outdoors. Three outdoor classrooms get used almost every day.
“We’re outside a lot,” said Dembowski, adding, “We even eat outside unless it’s raining sideways.”
“They’re doing great,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said. “All of our schools are doing a lot outdoors, but Jackson is out a lot and they’re actually masking more outdoors.”
Richard praised the community for the effort and said having smaller cohorts was a plus. “I think the community vaccination rate weighs into it as well.”
He added: “They all take it seriously. The community, I think, is the most proactive that I’ve seen. There’s been no resistance to wear masks.”
Jackson Grammar, the state’s 2014 School of Excellence, has “a wonderful community support group,” according to Dembowski. The PTO, along with other community members, have donated scarfs and mittens for each of the children and staff.
“Our PTO also invested in covered sit-upons (padded fabric seating) for each of the students,” Dembowski said.
“It has really been a joint effort in preparing for each day. The whole Jackson community is committed to keeping everyone healthy.”
“My dad says we have a bubble over Jackson,” Jerry Dougherty IV, chair of the Jackson School Board, said by phone Thursday. “I think it probably has a lot to do with luck, but as a whole, the town has taken it seriously since the beginning.”
Dougherty said the board of selectmen and other boards in town all have had mask mandates since last year.
“Everyone has been on the same page,” he said. “No one has politicized mask-wearing. Even while there may be those who don’t believe in masks, we’ve all stood as one and said we’re going to do this.”
Dougherty added: “To me, not only has it been the administration and staff in Jackson but administrators and staff across the whole SAU have been working really hard to keep everyone safe.”
Jackson, part of SAU 9, adopted the SAU 9 Re-Entry Plan on Aug. 16 at a meeting held outdoors in a tent.
The plan uses a color chart for operating conditions. Green is “minimal indicators of concern. Limited or no restrictions on school operations.” Yellow is ”some indicators trend at elevated levels moving school operations to follow modified protocols and procedures.” Red is “multiple indicators trend at elevated levels moving school operations to strict protocols and procedures.”
In the green operating conditions, masks will be optional. Under yellow, masking will be based on current indicators and state and federal guidelines. If a school reaches red, masks will be required at all times.
Masking is required at all times on school buses.
The board adopted the SAU 9 Re-Entry Plan with a caveat, said Richard.
“If conditions go from yellow to green, where masks would be optional, the board wants to have a say in whether they will be optional or not.”
Jackson also put together its own re-entry team, comprised of Dembowski, school nurse Helen Crowell, Upper House teacher Jon Marshall, PE/Unified Arts teacher Sonya Porter, Lower House teacher Margot Robert, school secretary Susan Ross-Parent and maintenance/custodian John Stokke.
At Jackson, at the start of the school year, the enrollment consisted of five kindergartners, five first-graders. 11 second-graders, seven third-graders, six fourth-graders, three fifth-graders and eight sixth-graders.
“We’re masked all the time in school and sometimes outside,” said Dembowski. “Students and staff have been really great about wearing their masks.”
This year, the students have been able to return to some form of normalcy with band and chorus taking pale.
“We’re outside in a field where everyone can safely social distance,” Dembowski said.
Dembowski said the Jaguars were able to participate in the limited Eastern Slope Ski Club Junior Program last winter and hopes to do the same this winter.
“We pulled it off last year and were able to get up to Black (Mountain) at least four times,” she said.
“The kids went in masks, and John (Fichera, owner of the ski resort) set up a section of the lodge just for us. We shortened it up by an hour, which meant two hours on snow.”
She added: “Last year, we had no band or chorus. This year, we’re been able to do a little bit more. This year we were able to offer an intramural soccer program and we even played against the parents.”
“We look forward when this is all over, but I’m really proud of how everyone has come together to help get us through this.”
