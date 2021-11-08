OSSIPEE — The Jackson teen accused of sexual assault in Conway and now attending school in Florida, recently told his student newspaper he's eager for trial, and his lawyers have taken a step to make that happen.
Riley Hayes, 18, of Jackson was charged in February with a felonious sexual assault that allegedly took place Oct. 17, 2020, when the victim was “physically helpless to resist.”
According to the criminal complaint that Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi filed, the victim was 15 years old.
Hayes was arrested at the Conway Police Station on Feb. 26. Court paperwork shows he turned 18 the day before the arrest. He was released on personal recognizance. Hayes pleaded not guilty in March.
His attorneys are Leslie Gill of Gill & Sculimbrene PLLC of Nashua and Robin Melone of Wadleigh, Starr & Peters PLLC of Manchester.
FAU’s student paper, University Press, published a story on Hayes last month. The article, headlined, “Lack of housing background checks leads to alleged rapist living at HPT,” was written by the paper’s managing editor, Kendall Little.
Little's story included this quote from Melone: "Riley has pled not guilty because he is not guilty,” said Melone. “We will not try this case in the court of public opinion where people have already tried and convicted Riley on mere allegation. Riley very much looks forward to his real trial."
Apparently so, as the attorneys have filed a document called "defendant's invocation of right to speedy trial" on Oct 29.
"This matter has been pending in court for eight months. To date, no trial has been scheduled," said the attorneys. "Mr. Hayes now invokes his right to speedy trial. He respectfully asks that a trial date be scheduled."
The attorneys note that the alleged crime took place Oct. 17, 2020 when Hayes was 17 and police waited four months to arrest him the morning after he turned 18.
The attorneys estimate a trial would take four days.
Since the defense team's motion was filed there have been a couple motions filed by the Carroll County Attorney's Office including the state's emergency motion and motion for relief and assent.
It appears judge Amy Ignatius has granted both those motions based on the judicial branch online portal and a visit to the kiosk at the Carroll County Superior Court. It's unclear what the motions and the judges decision mean as the contents of motions are sealed.
