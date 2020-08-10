SARGENT’S PURCHASE — A Center Ossipee man had to be rescued Sunday as he was descending the Lion Head Trail on Mount Washington.
Shortly before 2 p.m., rescue personnel were notified that Eric Eldridge, 44, had injured his lower leg on what is one of the steepest trails on the mountain and needed to be carried down. N.H. Fish and Game conservation officers used their ATVs to drive to the Hermit Lake Shelter to expedite the rescue.
Eldridge was about a quarter-mile up the Lion Head Trail from the Tuckerman Ravine Trail junction. He was provided initial medical treatment by an EMT from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue, then placed on a litter.
Rescuers from AVSR, Mountain Rescue Services and Appalachian Mountain Club assisted with the slow carryout down steep terrain to the Tuckerman Ravine Trail just after 5 p.m. From the Tuckerman Ravine Trail, he was carried to the Hermit Lake Shelter and then onto the Sherburne Trail. Some hikers volunteered to assist as well.
The Gorham Fire Department was called and responded with the Southern Coos County Emergency Response Rescue Utility Terrain Vehicle. which was able to ascend the Sherburne Ski Trail, where they met with the rescue crew. Eldridge was loaded on the UTV and transported to the AMC Pinkham Notch Visitors Center, arriving there at 7:45 p.m.
Eldridge was attempting a day hike up Tuckerman Ravine to the summit and was on his way down when the accident occurred.
Also Sunday, shortly after 7 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was injured on the UNH Trail in the area of Mount Hedgehog.
Around 4:30 p.m., Chana Rakow of Jackson, N.J., was hiking with her family when she injured her ankle. There is no cellphone service in the area so several family members hiked out and placed a call for help.
Along with Fish and Game officers, members of Mountain Rescue Service, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, U.S. Forest Servic, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Department responded. Rakow was over 1.5 miles from the trailhead.
Rakow was able to make some progress down the trail with assistance from rescuers but was ultimately placed in a litter and carried out to the trailhead. She arrived shortly before 11 p.m. and was driven from the scene by her husband.
The Mountain Rescue Service and Lakes Region Search and Rescue are highly skilled volunteer search and rescue organization whose members work hard to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to volunteer organizations through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are tax- deductible.
Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, go to hikesafe.com.
