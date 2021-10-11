HART’S LOCATION — A train from the Conway Scenic Railroad assisted in rescuing an injured hiker on Sunday afternoon, New Hampshire Fish and Game reported.
Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was injured near the railroad tracks in Crawford Notch.
The hiker was Allie Wityak, 33, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine.
Wityak was a little over a mile from the train station just south of the AMC Highland Center on Route 302. She had sustained a serious ankle injury and was unable to walk.
Fortunately for her, the Conway Scenic Railroad train was about to depart on its return trip to North Conway and an experienced engineer was able to halt the train and pick her up while the train was descending through the Notch.
Along with a Fish and Game conservation officer, Bartlett Jackson Ambulance Service responded.
The hiker was dropped off shortly after 4 p.m. at the Arethusa Falls trailhead, where she was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.
On Saturday, Fish and Game was called to an ATV rollover on Corridor 12 in the town of Success. A conservation officer, Berlin fire and police responders, and Berlin Ambulance responded to assist the patient, identified as Parth Patel, 28, of Watertown, Mass. The callers stated that Patel was being transported by members of his riding party to meet first responders.
Patel was then taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital by Berlin Ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses stated that Patel, who was very inexperienced at ATV operation, had just started riding the machine, which was rented from Northeast ATV Rentals in Gorham, minutes before he rolled it.
