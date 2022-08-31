FRYEBURG, Maine — The early morning fog delayed things a bit last Saturday for the Eastern Slope Aviation Academy’s second annual Aviation Day at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport, but the fog burned off by mid-morning, and it turned out to be a “very successful event,” said local pilot/Conway Selectman Carl Thibodeau, who serves on the airport authority board.

Thibodeau was there along with as many as 300 fellow aviation enthusiasts, with many standing in line to go for a flight while others feasted on burgers and hot dogs served up by volunteers.

