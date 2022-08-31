Aviation academy student Daniel Day soars through the air during the spot landing competition, including two of his peers, at the Eastern Slope Aviation Academny's second annual Aviation Day at the Fryeburg airport on Aug. 27. Day took third place in the competition. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Board President Ed Bergeron stands by a plane as discovery flights for event attendees start at the Eastern Slope Aviation Academny's second annual Aviation Day at the Fryeburg airport on Aug. 27. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Mike Marinaccio and his son Sam, 6, of Fryeburg (left) and Peter Wilkens of Fryeburg check out the Grumman AA1A part of an academy restoration project at the Eastern Slope Aviation Academny's second annual Aviation Day at the Fryeburg airport on Aug. 27. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Redstone resident Jackie Scaletti takes a photo of Shawnee Peak in Bridgton on a discovery flight at the Eastern Slope Aviation Academy's second annual Aviation Day at the Fryeburg airport on Aug. 27. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
People try out the flight simulator and look at the slideshows and posters in the academy classroom at the Eastern Slope Aviation Academny's second annual Aviation Day at the Fryeburg airport on Aug. 27. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
People enjoy the cookout and watch planes soar in and out of the runway at the Eastern Slope Aviation Academny's second annual Aviation Day at the Fryeburg airport on Aug. 27. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
FRYEBURG, Maine — The early morning fog delayed things a bit last Saturday for the Eastern Slope Aviation Academy’s second annual Aviation Day at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport, but the fog burned off by mid-morning, and it turned out to be a “very successful event,” said local pilot/Conway Selectman Carl Thibodeau, who serves on the airport authority board.
Thibodeau was there along with as many as 300 fellow aviation enthusiasts, with many standing in line to go for a flight while others feasted on burgers and hot dogs served up by volunteers.
Building on last year’s successful event, this year’s featured free discovery flights over the White Mountains; the opportunity to use the Red Bird Flight Simulator; a pilot spot landing competition; an aviation-themed flea market; a candy drop by drone for kids; a paper/balsa wood airplane contest; academy merchandise for sale, morning coffee and doughnuts, an ice cream truck and barbecue lunch, 50/50 raffles and prizes.
“We had a lot of fun,” said Ed Bergeron of the Aviation Academy. "I'd say, based on food sales, raffle ticket sales and the number of rides we gave, there were more than 300 people who came, which was great. We also gave about 35 people rides."
A highlight was the landing at 2:15 p.m. of the Vashon Ranger from Lebanon that will be delivered early next year to the academy as a new and larger training plane for the academy.
"It is bigger (roomier) inside the cockpit than the Grumman we are using now, said Bergeron. "Its arrival was delayed by fog in Lebanon early on so it was too bad for people who came early to miss it."
In the day's spot landing contest, Fryeburg Academy senior/aviation academy first soloist Andrew Matarese of Fryeburg was first, followed by adult aviation student/mechanic Ryan Hamlin and in third place by Fryeburg Academy senior/aviation academy soloist Dan Day of Brownfield.
In a story in last Friday’s Sun, Bergeron — who is a local weather observer — noted it has been a big year for the aviation academy, with Bergeron noting the program has taken off the way he had hoped it would when he and others launched the program at Kennett High six years ago.
“I think the students are realizing there is a world of possibilities for them,” he said.
“Did you know,” said Bergeron, a pilot himself, “that 790,000 new pilots will be needed in the world by 2037, based on Boeing’s Pilot and Technician Outlook? Ironically, the number of pilot certificates issued by the Federal Aviation Administration has decreased more than 60 percent since 1980.”
“There are all sorts of opportunities,” agreed Thibodeau. “The industry is going to need new pilots. It’s very exciting to see the kids getting involved in the program.”
Bergeron noted that the Mount Washington Valley Career and Technical Center’s newest program, STEM Aviation and Aerospace, is being taught for the third year by Joe Riddensdale, who also teaches CADD (computer-aided design and drafting) at Kennett.
Due to increased student pilot demand, the academy is currently fundraising for the Vashon Ranger.
Last Friday, the airport dedicated its new $2.3 million, 10,000-square-foot jet hangar the day before, with representatives of U.S. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and New Hampshire state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) among those on hand.
Thibodeau said in March, Collins’ office secured $3.5 million from the federal government to help extend the runway from 4,200 feet to 5,002 feet to bette rserve jet aircraft.
“We are determining how to raise the $192,000 that we need to raise for the match,” said Thibodeau.
Noting that Conway voters rejected a $10,000 warrant article request for the airport last year, 580-561, Thibodeau underscored its importance to the region, saying, “Sixty to 70 percent of people who come to this airport head over to the Mount Washington Valley, both for pleasure and for business. It is also used for Medivac flights. a key part of the region’s infrastructure.”
For more information about the airport, call (207) 935-4711.
