march 16

This chart shows how the delegation voted at the March 16 session. (TERRY LEAVITT GRAPHIC)

CONCORD — The most recent session of the New Hampshire General Court was awash in a sea of green in tribute to St. Patrick’s Day. A large number of the bills for the day also dealt with the green issues of money, environment and cannabis. There were a couple of outlier bills as well, including a legal allowance for LSD and a seat belt requirement for adult drivers.

• HB 596: Prohibiting the use of racial profiling on law enforcement. The House heard stories from people of color of the mistreatment they believed they received because of their skin color. The bill would bring New Hampshire in line with over 30 other states that prohibit the “targeting of individuals for suspicion of a crime based on the individual’s race, ethnicity, color, national origin, nationality, language, sex, gender, sexual orientation, political affiliation, socio-economic status or disability.”

