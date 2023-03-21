CONCORD — The most recent session of the New Hampshire General Court was awash in a sea of green in tribute to St. Patrick’s Day. A large number of the bills for the day also dealt with the green issues of money, environment and cannabis. There were a couple of outlier bills as well, including a legal allowance for LSD and a seat belt requirement for adult drivers.
• HB 596: Prohibiting the use of racial profiling on law enforcement. The House heard stories from people of color of the mistreatment they believed they received because of their skin color. The bill would bring New Hampshire in line with over 30 other states that prohibit the “targeting of individuals for suspicion of a crime based on the individual’s race, ethnicity, color, national origin, nationality, language, sex, gender, sexual orientation, political affiliation, socio-economic status or disability.”
The opposition to the bill recognized the statistical basis for it, but wondered how “profiling” would be proven. The bill passed 186-185.
• HB 208: Greenhouse gas emissions and establishing a climate action plan for New Hampshire. Greenhouse gas, climate action plans, net metering, use of alternative power, renewable energy, homeowner solar reimbursement and the like have been key topics of the Science and Technology Committee for several years.
Last year, almost none of the Science and Technology bills saw a debate on the House floor as the Republican Party had a large majority and the bills would be tabled. This year, the swing between Republicans and Democrats in the House is a mere three votes; therefore, many votes come out of some committees as a 10-10 tie called “Without Recommendation” and arrive on the floor as an “Ought To Pass,” which most of the time provides for a debate.
The Office of Energy Planning was responsible for creating and maintaining a climate change plan for the state, providing input on potential legislative action, and setting greenhouse gas reduction goals. The New Hampshire 2009 climate change plan was in place until 2018 when Gov. Chris Sununu’s administration eliminated the office.
The Democratic presentation supported an actionable 10-year climate change plan and measurable greenhouse gas emission reduction. Their belief is that the costs of renewable energy have decreased dramatically while fossil fuel costs have remained high or increased. The Republican presentation centered on the costs of creating a plan, hiring staff and their belief that the emission standards proposed are extreme and could put the state and residents at risk in a time of high electricity and fuel bills. The bill failed 183-187.
• HB 58: Prohibiting payment of sub-minimum wages. The essence of the bill is simple: Increase the tip wage minimum to $7.25 per hour. Currently, tipped worker staff — for example, bartenders and restaurant wait staff — in New Hampshire earn $3.27 per hour plus tips. If the total wage and tips don’t equal the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, the owner makes up the difference.
Those in favor argue that in some low-tip establishments workers don’t earn the $7.25 and management doesn’t make up the difference. The tracking of the wage and tips in the current system is a nightmare for workers and employers. The opponents to the bill stated, currently, most tipped employees in New Hampshire’s restaurant business make way over $7.25 per hour and that the increase in minimum tip wage change could negatively impact the tipped staff and owners.
I was contacted directly by both tipped staff and owners from several restaurants in the valley. Most staff agreed that they do well with the current system, earn a decent living or second income and don’t want to jeopardize their pay. The owners said if the staffing minimum wage almost doubles to $7.25 to absorb that increase some would be forced to reduce hours of operation even further, increase dine-out versus dine-in service, and that an employee’s pay would be impacted by fewer hours worked. The bill failed 176-194.
• HB 222: To require the use of seat belts during the operation of
motor vehicle under the age of 18 currently are required to wear a seat belt. This bill came to the floor with an 11-9 recommendation as “Inexpedient to Legislate,” or in lay terms “kill the bill,” from the Transportation Committee. Those in favor of “killing the bill” felt it was a violation of the New Hampshire Constitution and that this is the “Live Free or Die State” and that it was their choice to wear a seat belt or not and shouldn’t be mandated.
Those who felt the law should be enacted reminded House membership that ours is the only state that doesn’t require seat belts. They further said failure to wear a seat belt is not a victimless crime. Unrestrained vehicle occupants often become projectiles during an accident often injuring or killing occupants. Further, data indicated unrestrained occupants are more likely to cause secondary crashes as they are ejected from the vehicle or are unable to control the vehicle after a crash due to injury or being thrown from the driver’s seat.
Currently, 67 percent of crash deaths in New Hampshire are from unrestrained occupants whereas the national rate is 10 percent. A motion to “kill the bill” passed 206-162.
• HB 328: Legalizing certain controlled substances for persons 21 of age and older. This bill would allow the legalization of hallucinogenic drugs such as LSD, mescaline, psilocybin and peyote for persons over 21.
Currently, the federal government classifies them as illegal for having no valid medical purpose. This bill came from the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee with a 17-3 recommendation as “Inexpedient to Legislate,” or “kill the bill.” Those supporting killing the bill stated that adding more drugs to a period of increased drug use, fentanyl crisis, and addiction makes no sense and “is drastically out of touch with what the majority of New Hampshire constituents want.”
The speakers supporting the unrestricted availability of the drugs indicated the highs were extreme and brief, caused no safety concerns for others, and have shown promise in addressing trauma, mental health crises, and no evidence suggests that they are addictive. The bill failed 290-76.
The next session is a two-day extended calendar on March 22-23. It will be the final debate and voting of House bills, excluding the budget, for this session. In April, the bills from the House and Senate are exchanged and the process of committee testimony, debate, and voting begins again. This also will be the last opportunity for bills currently on the table to be brought back to the floor with a simple majority vote.
This upcoming extended session will include high-profile bills on voting rights, removal of all income restrictions from education freedom accounts (often called vouchers), repeal of the divisive concept law requiring landfill setbacks to water sources and multiple bills regarding reproductive rights.
Steve Woodcock is a Democrat state representative from Conway. He presents these reports as a service to his constituents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.