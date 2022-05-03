CONWAY — A resident's request that a charter commission be formed to examine our form of town government and perhaps get more voter participation got no response from selectmen at a recent meeting.
Mark Hounsell, who has held several elected positions in state, county andtown government, addressed the selectmen during public input session of their April 19 meeting Tuesday. Hounsell was elected to the planning board on April 12.
Of the recent 19 percent voter participation rate at the recent elections, Hounsell said, "It was dismal."
A total of 1,219 people voted, down from about 1,500 last year.
"It's not my experience to see that much disinterest in something as important as town affairs," said Hounsell. "And I think you probably all see some contributing factors. I think we need to recognize that it isn't working well."
Hounsell said he was taken aback that a lot of voters he spoke with at the polls had no idea selectmen were asking for $399,000 to put public bathrooms in North Conway Village. The article ended in a 581-581 tie, that after a recount nudged into positive territory by one vote.
Hounsell said the current town government structure, SB 2, isn't working. SB 2 provides residents with the opportunity to discuss and amend warrant articles at a meeting called the Deliberative Session, generally held at the high school auditorium. Then, weeks later, people go to the polls in April.
Deliberative sessions, said Hounsell, are poorly attended. This year, 61 residents attended.
"I think what we need to do, and I am quite certain of this, is we need to talk about putting a charter commission together," said Hounsell.
"Salem is doing it this year, I think on the 20 or 26 of this month, they're going to be voting by ballot, the voters decide who the members of the charter commission are for the purpose of considering either a representative town meeting or town council."
Right now, voters who do show up to vote are faced with "overwhelming" ballots that have about 40 articles, mostly spending articles, on them. Hounsell suggested that many of these decisions could be made by a town council instead.
"It doesn't cost the voter any lack of authority," said Hounsell. "They've already given it up. They don't vote. People don't vote."
Hounsell said about three-quarters of the voters who showed up at the polls appeared to be over 50. About $55 million worth of spending between the town and school was voted on.
Hounsell said selectmen could propose a charter commission warrant article next year.
"We need to save this town in many ways and one of the ways is to get people involved," said Hounsell. "And I really think that you'll get a more honest representation of what the people want."
Selectmen moved on to other business without reacting. Asked afterward if he thought a charter commission could be looked into, Town Manager Tom Holmes said, "I wouldn't be surprised, but it probably wouldn't be until after I retired."
Holmes will be succeeded this summer by John Eastman, who is the town's longtime recreation director.
The Sun asked Hounsell if he was disappointed the selectmen didn't reply.
"Not at all. I did not expect that they would," said Hounsell, adding wryly, "I will force the issue in my own unique way."
This isn't the first time selectmen have been asked in recent memory about a town council form of government. A reporter asked selectmen in January last year.
“I think it's a good idea, but it's a fool's errand, because you just cannot make it happen in this town, the way the subgovernments are divided,” said Selectman Carl Thibodeau.
The Sun in March editorialized in favor of having a charter commission and switching to a town council form of government. The editorial said that "just 60 people" at school deliberative session this year thwarted an effort to cut the school budget by $350,000. And so, voters in April were faced with no choice on the school operating budget because the proposed budget and default were nearly identical.
At town deliberative session, there was an effort to cut the funding from the bathroom article. Had that passed, voters in April would have no say.
The editorial quotes former selectman Jac Cuddy.
Of the $12 million town budget and $40 million school budget, Cuddy said, "They have such a major impact on home and commercial property owners, they should be looked at by the same governing body.”
Berlin is a city that puts the school district oversight under the mayor and council. Both Conway and Berlin have about 10,000 people. Last year, Portsmouth-based municipal expert Peter Loughlin told the Sun that in the 1800s several New Hampshire communities switched over to being cities when they reached 10,000 people.
“The thought was when they got to be about 10,000 people, the town meeting form of government was not working effectively,” said Loughlin, who has worked with several towns that converted to town council style of government.
The town of Conway has 9,822 residents, according to the U.S. Census, down from 10,115 in 2010.
