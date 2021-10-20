CONWAY — Memorial Hospital continues to be extremely busy with COVID and non-COVID cases, and the number of people testing positive for the virus at the hospital's testing center has been rising.
Hospital officials updated the community on its operations and the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday during a ZOOM meeting.
Hospital Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Will Owen said: “This is as busy as we’ve been at the hospital — COVID, non-COVID, number of in-patients, ER business, running (monoclonal antibody) treatments, vaccine, testing — in the last 20 months."
Owen said the vaccine clinic at the former Weather Discovery Center in North Conway has also been busy since it began giving booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine about a month ago.
Walk-ins are accepted but appointments are preferred. To see if you qualify to get a booster vaccine, to schedule a vaccination appointment or for any other COVID-19 questions, call (603) 356-0673.
With the Food and Drug Administration's approval of boosters by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, Owen said the hospital’s vaccine clinic is preparing to begin giving those shots as early as next week.
But, he said, they first need approvals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the FDA and the state — "and all those entities have their own advisory committees."
FDA approval also is expected soon for pediatric COVID vaccinations for children ages 5-11. “All my experts say we should be preparing to start delivering those the week of Nov. 3,” he said.
Hospital President Art Mathisen said he toured Memorial's in-patient areas of just prior to Friday's Zoom session, and "although it’s steady," it wasn't as busy as during the Columbus Day Weekend, when one emergency department physician told him that at one point there were 28 people waiting and/or being treated in the ED.
“That’s almost triple of what we (typically) have for emergency department numbers, to put it in perspective,” Mathisen said.
He added: “Inpatient and ED have been as busy as people can remember and those are team members that have been here a long time.”
Regionally, as well, hospitals continue to be strained by patient numbers, and Mathisen reported that larger facilities have been looking to transfer patients to smaller critical access hospitals like Memorial in order to free up beds.
"Last weekend we had six hospitals, one of them an actual medical center, calling us — a critical access hospital, which is almost unheard of pre-pandemic — to see if they can send patients to us," he said.
"But that’s just the world that we are in right now, and the way we’re looking at this is we’re preparing for this to be going on for a long time," Mathisen said.
Most of the patients at Memorial do not have COVID-19, he said — “just sick people that need care and that’s what we do.”
The testing center at the hospital also has been busy and reporting a growing percentage of positive COVID test results.
Owen said 561 people tested last week, resulting in 43 positive cases, or a 7.6 percent positivity rate for the testing center, which is considered high.
“We were up around 7 percent a few weeks ago. It dipped down, and now it’s trending back in the wrong direction,” Owen said, adding that some of those being tested appear to be coming from the northern part of the state, which has recently experienced a surge.
With the increased number of positive cases, Owen said the hospital is also providing more treatments with monoclonal antibodies and preparing to increase the capacity for that.
Owen said such treatments are prescribed for patients who have tested positive for the virus and meet other criteria, including pre-existing medical conditions.
At this point, he said, the hospital has enough treatments to meet the demand but added as the number of positive cases goes up, so may the demand for monoclonal antibodies.
“We’re seeing that inch up in the past couple weeks — that’s why we are regrouping on this to make sure we meet that demand,” he said.
Pam Stimpson, director of special services of SAU 9, reported on the student COVID testing program recently approved by the Conway School Board.
Stimpson is hoping to begin weekly COVID-19 testing using UNH and Stewarts Ambulance Service next week for students and staff members who opt in.
She said consent forms will be sent home to families this week.
