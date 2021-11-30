CONWAY — Town Manager Tom Holmes told selectmen at their last meeting that due to inflationary pressures the town operating budget being proposed for 2022 is close to $900,000 higher than last year’s.
Holmes — who was the town assessor before becoming town manager — also said property values are increasing so fast that the board should think about doing a revaluation next year, which would be two years early.
The draft operating budget presented Nov. 23 to selectmen totaled $12,984,347 — 7.38 percent higher than 2021’s, which clocked in at $12,092,080. The difference comes to $892,267.
However, a winding road lies ahead before the budget can be finalized. Selectmen will work on it until Dec. 21, when it then goes to the municipal budget committee. Residents will be able to change the budget at deliberative session in March and then voters can weigh in at April town meeting — assuming the process doesn’t get derailed by COVID as happened last year.
“The budget is going up quite a bit this year for 2022,” said Holmes at the board’s budget review. “It’s not my history to try and be a spendthrift, but facing facts, we’re in an inflationary period where virtually all items are going up at least 4 or 5 percent.”
According to Holmes, the cost of living as of October was up 6.2 percent.
Road salt, meanwhile, is up 36 percent. Holmes said that the proposed 2022 highway budget will be adjusted in March depending on how this winter goes.
Holmes asked selectmen to consider funding a revaluation in 2022 at a ballpark figure of $70,000. The state mandates revaluations every five years and the previous one was just done in 2019. However, property has appreciated so quickly that properties are now selling at 47 percent more than their assessed values.
However, various property types aren’t appreciating at the same rate. The goal of a revaluation would be to more closely match the assessed values with selling prices for tax purposes.
“Mobile homes are “coming in 55 percent of the sale prices, so they are the fastest, most appreciating type of property,” said Holmes. “Now, commercial (properties) are coming in more like 78 percent. And the residential is coming in like 67 percent. So you have a class of property that’s technically being over assessed compared to its peers, a class of property that’s being under assessed compared to its peers. And that leaves this wide open for abatement applications and court cases.”
The upshot is that taxes would go up residential properties and decrease on commercial.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau said arguing with property owners and spending money in court cases “does not make any sense.”
The advantage to not doing the revaluation and waiting to deal with disputes at the Board of Land and Tax Appeals or in court would be that the town doesn’t have to pay the $70,000 this year and litigation costs would be put off until the future.
In response to a question by selectmen’s chairman David Weathers, Holmes said selectmen must decide if they want to do a revaluation or not before they send the budget to the budget committee.
Holmes said selectmen could talk about this again at their Nov. 30 meeting (today), when the town’s contracted assessor, Marybeth Webster, is set to appear before them.
Selectmen will also continue their review of the budget. Other related items to be reviewed are: Valley Vision, finance, elections and registrations, tax collector, employee benefits, insurance, tax anticipation notes, revenue, Parks and Recreation as well as the Recreation Revolving Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.