CONWAY — A penny may not seem like much, but every penny counts when it comes to fuel bills for SAU 9.
Jim Hill, head of administrative services for the district, says he was able to lock in the Conway School District for the coming year at the rate of $2.62 per gallon for fuel oil.
Rymes Propane & Oil, a supplier based in North Conway, submitted the winning bid, edging out Eastern Propane and Oil, also North Conway, which submitted a bid of $2.64.
“It was a good, competitive bid process,” Hill told the Sun Monday by phone, minutes after opening the two sealed bids.
Hill said he posted a request for bids on the SAU 9 website and Rymes and Eastern Propane were the only ones who responded.
Hill and fellow school officials had budgeted for $3.50 per gallon in the first draft of the 2022-23 budget presented to the Conway School Board on Nov. 22.
The district currently is paying $1.68 per gallon from Eastern Propane and Oil.
“I told everyone when we were at $1.68, the only way it was going to go from there was up,” Hill said.
Hill said when he met with the school board Nov. 22, a barrel of oil was going for $85. Last year, it sold for $40.
“The market is so volatile,” he said.
By waiting two weeks to solicit bids and lock in a price, Hill said the fuel market had come down to $65 per barrel.
“It represents a savings of about $100,000,” he said, adding, “Every penny helps.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard praised Hill for following the market.
“He’s right on top of it,” he said. “Kudos to Jim for getting it out in a timely manner and locking in at the right time.”
Hill said he was pleased to see a local supplier able to secure the bid, not a regional cooperative or the state, which some projected might have been cheaper than staying local.
"I've said all along we have some great local suppliers who are also taxpayers," Hill said. "I think it's great that we're able to keep the business in the community. It shows that the locals can compete with the big boys. Sometimes bigger isn't necessarily better. I told all of our bidders that we needed to be tight this year, and they were good to us."
Hill said the fuel market has been “all over the place” in recent months. Board chairman Joe Lentini agreed.
"Anyone who follows commodities knows this has been all over the place," he said Tuesday. “I think Jim did a great job of paying attention to the market and pulling the trigger at the right time."
Fuel oil is any liquid petroleum product that is burned in a furnace for the generation of heat or used in an engine for the generation of power.
"Right now we look good," Hill said. “We were really thinking it could be $3.50 (per gallon), you never know."
The district was invited to join the Our Town Cooperative, which costs $100 annually to join.
Under Our Town, the business purchases fuel in bulk for a number of entities from companies like Union Oil of Portland, Maine; Irving Oil out of Canada; and C.N. Brown Energy out of South Paris, Maine.
Members of the municipal budget committee, during prior budget cycles, encouraged the school district to explore the cooperative as a possible cost savings.
But, Hill said: "We do really well on our own. We're working with local companies that are part of the community and are taxpayers, too. We like to use local contractors whenever possible."
Hill appreciated the board's accolades.
"It's nice to hear, but I'm going to run out of rope one of these years and (the prices) will go the other way," he said.
