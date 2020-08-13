ALBANY — A Massachusetts man called state Fish and Game for assistance while hiking on the Bolles Trail in Albany after running out of water and becoming dehydrated on Wednesday night.
Two conservation officers searched for Paul Licameli, 52, of Somerville, Mass., for more than four hours only to find he arrived back at the Bolles Trail parking area unharmed.
According to Lieutenant Bradley Morse of Fish and Game, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, “911 dispatch received a call from a hiker in distress on the Bolles Trail in Albany. The hiker was identified as Paul Licameli from Somerville, Mass. Licameli stated that he was out of water and dehydrated; he had difficulty walking and did not think he could make it out without assistance.”
Morse said Fish and Game was notified and two conservation officers “were sent to the trail to attempt to locate Licameli and provide assistance. He was not at the coordinate received by 911 dispatch or encountered on the Bolles Trail.
Attempts to call Licameli by phone were unsuccessful due to a lack of cellphone service.
“The officers found his tracks on an adjacent snowmobile trail and began searching. Licameli arrived back at the Bolles Trail parking area at 11:40 p.m. He was exhausted and thirsty but otherwise unharmed.”
Morse reminds the public that Fish and Game is a self-funded agency, “which relies heavily on volunteer rescue groups to complete search and rescue missions of in the woodlands of the Granite State. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pant, and a knife.”
The cards sell for $25 per person and $35 per family.
“The card is valuable for anyone hiking, paddling, cross-country skiing or engaging in other outdoor recreation,” Fish and Game’s website states. “People who obtain the cards are not liable to repay rescue costs if they need to be rescued. An individual may still be liable for response expenses if the actions that created the need for the emergency response meet criteria set forth by legislation (RSA 206:26-bb).”
For additional information, go to hikesafe.com.
