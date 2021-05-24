BARTLETT — On Sunday at 1:23 p.m., Mountain Rescue Service, Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance, North Conway Fire-Rescue, Bartlett Fire Department and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a report of an injured climber in Bartlett on the Cathedral Ledge.
Sheri Li, 27, of Baltimore was lead climbing Airation Buttress on Cathedral Ledge when she fell approximately 40 feet sustaining multiple injuries, rescuers said.
Mountain Rescue Service extracted her from her location and she was then carried in a litter to an awaiting ambulance. Li was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for evaluation and treatment.
New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency which relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups like Mountain Rescue Service to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state.
The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants and a knife.
For additional information, go to hikesafe.com.
