Riley hayes sentencing 1 13023

Riley Hayes (center) stands with his attorney Robin Melone of Starr & Peters PLLC (right) as his sentence is handed down Monday in Carroll County Superior Court. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — On Monday, Riley Hayes, 20, of Jackson, who pleaded guilty in November in Carroll County Superior Court to misdemeanor sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, was sentenced to 150 days in jail.

Hayes had been charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault in February 2021 in connection with an incident that took place Oct. 17, 2020, in Conway, when the female victim allegedly was “physically helpless to resist,” but that felony charge was dropped.

