OSSIPEE — On Monday, Riley Hayes, 20, of Jackson, who pleaded guilty in November in Carroll County Superior Court to misdemeanor sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, was sentenced to 150 days in jail.
Hayes had been charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault in February 2021 in connection with an incident that took place Oct. 17, 2020, in Conway, when the female victim allegedly was “physically helpless to resist,” but that felony charge was dropped.
He also was charged with misdemeanor sexual assault. According to the criminal complaint that Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi filed, the victim was 15 years old, and the age difference between him and her was four years or less.
Hayes pleaded not guilty to the original charges in March 2021. His trial was to run Dec. 12-16 but was canceled after the notice of intent to plead guilty that was filed recently by Hayes’ lawyers, Robin Melone of Starr & Peters PLLC of Manchester and Leslie Gill of & Sculimbrene PLLC of Nashua.
Hayes pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child for “inducing” the girl “to consume alcohol, which rendered her intoxicated, conduct that endangered her health or safety.”
In November, Hayes agreed to serve up to a year in jail and have another yearlong jail term suspended for three years. He also agreed to have no contact with the victim and another minor who was identified with initials.
On Monday when Hayes was before Judge Mark Attorri again for sentencing. The terms of the sentence were negotiated on Monday. Andruzzi argued for the max and the defense team argued for much less.
After listening to both sides, and also from the victim and Hayes, Attorri deliberated in chambers for about 30 minutes. He then came out and explained his decision.
“My sentence falls somewhere between the two recommendations,” said Attorri. “I do think that a significant period of custody is appropriate in this case, and the defendant hasn’t disputed that.”
The judge went on to say that he tried to balance punishment, deterrence and rehabilitation with emphasis on the last two factors.
“I think general deterrence is a very important objective here, which I thought warranted a little bit more than what the defense recommended,” said Attorri. “But I also feel that in terms of rehabilitation, the maximum that the state recommended, might actually be counterproductive.”
On the sexual assault charge, Hayes was given a yearlong jail sentence with all but 150 days suspended for three years. The judge ordered restitution to the victim for an amount to be determined later, and a drug and alcohol evaluation within one year upon release. Hayes also is to complete 150 hours of community service for “the needy.”
“I want you to be doing something for less fortunate individuals,” said Attorri, adding Hayes is to have no contact with the victim or her family.
On the endangering the welfare of a child conviction, Hayes was given a one-year sentence suspended for three years. Restitution is also required.
About 40 supporters of Hayes packed the righthand side of the courtroom. There were about a dozen people on the victim’s side.
The victim told Attorri that Hayes taught her that there are “monsters” in the world.
She said she was injured in the assault and left with an eating disorder and post traumatic stress disorder and anxiety. She has had to attend a litany of doctors’ and therapists’ appointments. She still wonders why he assaulted her.
“All I want is for you to at least go to county jail so you can sit in that cell for 365 days just staring at the walls around thinking about what you did to me wishing you never laid a hand on me,” said the victim, adding “I want that night to haunt you the rest of your life.”
Andruzzi argued that Hayes should spend a year in jail and that his youth and lack of a prior record had already been considered by the prosecution when it agreed to the deal.
The now dropped April 2021 indictment for aggravated felonious sexual assault could have carried a 10-to-20-year prison sentence and a $4,000 fine.
