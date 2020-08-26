The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for food assistance, housing and other services, especially in the North Country. The heads of the N.H. Food Bank and Tri-County Community Action Program told U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) their programs are seeing people seeking help who have never sought assistance before.
Hassan hosted a virtual roundtable Wednesday to demonstrate the importance of additional funding for individuals in the next COVID-19 funding bill. Efforts to pass the so-called HEROES bill are stalled in Congress.
N.H. Food Bank Executive Director Eileen Liponis said the demand on her agency for assistance is up about 50 percent. She said last year, the food bank distributed about 14 million pounds of food and she predicted this year that figure will be closer to 21 million pounds. She said many of their partner agencies report seeing new faces seeking assistance.
Liponis said they are trying to get the word out to people who have never sought assistance how to find one of their partner agencies to get help.
While demand is up, Liponis said there is a decrease in salvage from grocery stores. She said they share a food broker with other food banks to increase buying power and participate as well in the USDA Farm to Table program.
Tri-County Community Action Program CEO Jeanne Robillard agreed that there is a greater sense of food insecurity, especially in the North Country. She said the uncertain status of schools has added to that since many families depend on school meals. She said child care is also an issue for some parents in districts with hybrid school plans.
Robillard said the North Country economy is very dependent on tourism and that the industry has been hard hit by the pandemic. With restaurants and hotels not fully open, she said a lot of people are still laid off. “We are also seeing people looking for assistance, all kinds of assistance that we have never seen before. And we expect that to continue for quite some time,” she said.
Robillard said many North Country families live one paycheck away from disaster. “This is truly, truly a disaster that will have long-term consequences for them,” she said.
She thanked Hassan for supporting federal Community Services Block Grants and said they are waiting for that funding to implement some programs that will help families bridge those disasters.
She said TCCAP puts out almost 15,000 senior meals a month through its Senior Wheels and Senior Meals Programs. But with many seniors scared or not able to go out because of health concerns, Robillard said they would like to develop a training program so seniors could communicate virtually using internet teleconference programs like Zoom. Robillard added there is a need for improved broadband, which she emphasized after losing the video feed in the middle of the roundtable.
Asked about housing, Robillard said her agency is administering the Governor’s Housing Relief and Recovery Program, which provides emergency housing and rental assistance to those in need because of COVID-19. She said so far, they have processed almost 600 applications statewide.
Jessica Kubarek of Salem said she filed for unemployment benefits in April and finally called the senator’s office for help when her claim had not been processed by the end of June. Her husband continued to work but with two young children, Kubarek said they were buying groceries but could not keep up with all their bills. She said after the senator’s office intervened, she received her check a few weeks later. But she said her job is not expected to be available for some time.
Jeanne Donohoe of Keene contacted Hassan’s staff because she and her husband were having trouble getting their stimulus checks.
Donohoe said they don’t get a refund, so the IRS did not have their bank deposit information and they did not find the IRS website user-friendly. When they did receive their stimulus payment, it came as a prepaid Visa card. She also had trouble finding a bank to take the card without charging interest. She said the instructions were not clear but received a call from Hassan’s staff with advice.
Donohoe described herself as “pretty technologically savvy” but said the process was difficult. She suggested the government use Social Security payments to distribute stimulus funding. Hassan has introduced legislature to ensure any funding will go out automatically to Social Security, SSI and VA beneficiaries.
