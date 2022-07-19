Cody Parmenter pleaded guilty to criminal threatening and felon in possession of a deadly weapon Wednesday, July 6, from Carroll County Jail during in a hearing in Carroll County Superior Court held via Webex (DAYMOND STEER SCREEN SHOT)
OSSIPEE — The second in a trio of people once accused of trying to rob a suspected drug dealer pleaded guilty to criminal threatening and felon in possession of a deadly weapon in Carroll County Superior Court July 6 and was released on time served.
Indicted Dec. 17, 2021, were brothers Brian Parmenter, 30, and Cody Parmenter, 29, both of Fryeburg, Maine, and Cody’s girlfriend, Olivia Pope, 28, of Conway in connection with an alleged armed robbery that reportedly took place Sept. 21, 2021, outside the Hannaford grocery store in North Conway.
In June, Brian Parmenter took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit theft and Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius imposed the negotiated sentence of a year in jail with all but 242 days suspended for three years — meaning Parmenter was released on time served.
On July 6, it was Cody Parmenter’s turn to be sentenced. He was before Ignatius by Webex.
Ignatius read the criminal threatening indictment aloud: “You purposely placed or attempted to place another person in fear of imminent bodily injury or physical contact by physical conduct. And that was with the use of a firearm. Specifically you threatened (the victim) with a firearm.”
Originally, the indictment said Parmenter threatened the victim in the course of a robbery but at the insistence of defense attorney John Bresaw, of Friedman & Bresaw in Meredith, Ignatius struck the language about a “robbery” as Parmenter was not admitting to being part of a robbery.
The felon in possession of a deadly weapon criminal complaint said Parmenter had a pistol in his possession and he had been convicted of theft by unauthorized taking at the felony level in Paris, Maine, Superior Court on Nov. 13, 2013.
After pleading guilty to those two charges, Parmenter was sentenced. He was given a year in jail with all but 217 days time served and the balance suspended for five years from July 6. He will be on probation for two years. He was also given fines totaling $2,480 that were suspended for five years.
He was also given a three- to six-year state prison sentence that was suspended for five years.
“You’ll be released today. The obligation to remain a good behavior is in compliance with probation is really important,” said Ignatius adding Parmenter has significant time hanging over his head with the two sentences. “You need to be certain that there isn’t any cause for the state to ask that that time be served.”
In both the Parmenters’ cases, Ignatius said witness availability was a complicating issue for the state and the outcome was “reasonable.”
Assistant County Attorney Jeffrey Tynes said the prosecution has had difficulty reaching the suspected drug dealer/victim and another witness who was with him at the time of the incident. He said the County Attorney’s Office recently learned that the victim is incarcerated in Massachusetts.
Pope is scheduled to have a plea and sentencing Aug. 1. This hearing may become a status conference if a plea deal isn’t negotiated. Pope was indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery. At the time of the alleged crime, she was pregnant with Cody Parmenter’s baby.
According to a probable cause statement filed by Conway Police Sgt. Dominic Torch, the victim was apparently an acquaintance of Pope’s and had been lured to the grocery store parking lot under the pretense of a drug deal.
The victim said after he got there, the window of the car he was in was smashed, and he was pistol-whipped.
Cody Parmenter showed stab wounds to police and said he was stabbed by the supposed drug dealer, who said he acted in self-defense by brandishing a knife but never stabbed anyone.
The suspected drug dealer also told police that the Parmenters didn’t actually take anything from him but they were clearly trying to rob him.
Cody Parmenter said he’s the one who was robbed. He said he gave the man $100 for some heroin but didn’t get any so he reached into the car to retrieve his money and was cut on the ribcage in the process.
