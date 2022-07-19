Cody Partmenter 7622

Cody Parmenter pleaded guilty to criminal threatening and felon in possession of a deadly weapon Wednesday, July 6, from Carroll County Jail during in a hearing in Carroll County Superior Court held via Webex (DAYMOND STEER SCREEN SHOT)

OSSIPEE — The second in a trio of people once accused of trying to rob a suspected drug dealer pleaded guilty to criminal threatening and felon in possession of a deadly weapon in Carroll County Superior Court July 6 and was released on time served.

Indicted Dec. 17, 2021, were brothers Brian Parmenter, 30, and Cody Parmenter, 29, both of Fryeburg, Maine, and Cody’s girlfriend, Olivia Pope, 28, of Conway in connection with an alleged armed robbery that reportedly took place Sept. 21, 2021, outside the Hannaford grocery store in North Conway.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.