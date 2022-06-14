FRYEBURG, Maine — The Land for Maine's Future Board recently approved a preliminary allocation of $138,500 to the town of Fryeburg for the Jockey Cap project.
In late May, the Land for Maine’s Future board approved 20 conservation projects across the state to preserve public access to lakes, rivers, scenic views and mountain vistas.
With the selection of 20 new projects, the Land for Maine’s Future program has now approved a total of 25 new projects since January of 2022.
The governor and legislators from both parties reinvigorated the program in 2021 with $40 million in new funding through the biennial budget, a welcome sign that the program is ramping back up to its previous pace.
The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust and the town of Fryeburg have been working to enable the town to acquire full ownership of the Jockey Cap property.
This award from the Land for Maine’s Future Program, along with prior awards from the Maine Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Clarence E. Mulford Trust and the Kendal and Anna C. Ham Charitable Foundation, position the town of Fryeburg to move forward with a vote at their upcoming annual town meeting on Thursday, to approve stewardship of the Jockey Cap property through a conservation easement to be held by the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust.
Abby King, conservation director for USVLT, and Katie Haley, town manager for Fryeburg, attended the May 26 Land for Maine’s Future Board meeting in Augusta and presented a summary of the Jockey Cap project to the board.
Jockey Cap is a 600-foot granite dome with an accessible walking trail and a summit memorial to Adm. Robert Peary.
“We’re thrilled that Fryeburg has been selected by the Land for Maine’s Future Program to receive this vital support for the Jockey Cap project,” said King.
Closing on the Jockey Cap property and the conservation easement are expected to occur in 2023.
The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Our motto is “Preserving Land for Community Benefit.”
Warrant article pertaining to Jockey Cap is to be discussed at Fryeburg's annual town meeting June 16 at the Expo Center building at Fryeburg Fairgrounds. This will come on the heels of voting June 14 at the David and Doris Hastings Community Center.
• Article 47. To see if the town will authorize the select board to grant a conservation easement to the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust on the parcel of land known as Jockey Cap, upon such terms as the select board shall deem appropriate.
At town meeting there will also be several warrant articles related to acquiring land and a plan for a new municipal complex.
• Article 38. To see if the town will vote to authorize the expenditure of $350,000 from the Credit Reserve Account for the purpose of acquiring the parcel of land identified as Lot 035 on Tax Map 043 from Clyde Watson for a future municipal complex.
• Article 39. To see if the town will authorize the select board to acquire the parcel of land identified as Lot 035 on Tax Map 043 from Clyde Watson for a future municipal complex
• Article 40. To see if the town will vote to authorize the expenditure of $80,000 from the Credit Reserve Account to conduct a building needs analysis and design of a Municipal Complex to include a town office, police department and fire station.
USVLT has completed more than 80 conservation projects since 2001, totaling 13,000 acres throughout the towns of Hart’s Location, Bartlett, Jackson, Albany, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, and Madison in New Hampshire, and Brownfield, Denmark and Fryeburg in Maine. Learn more about the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust by calling (603) 662-0008 or going to usvlt.org.
