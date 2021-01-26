CONWAY — A man claiming to be God allegedly attacked his relatives Sunday before threatening police officers with knives and being Tased. Now, “God” is being held at the Carroll County jail.
For the alleged incident, Rodney Michaud, 34, of Conway faces charges of criminal threatening, false imprisonment, domestic violence assault, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.
Police were dispatched to Main Street at about 8:13 a.m. Sunday of a report from a female relative of Michaud’s who said Michaud had attacked her and her husband.
Upon arrival, Conway police officers Chris Kroski and Brandon James encountered Michaud in the hallway of the apartment. Michaud repeatedly told the officers that he was God and they needed to listen to him, but according to a probable cause statement by Sgt. Michael Boucher, Kroski replied that Michaud was going to be detained.
“Michaud then became angry and started talking in a deep voice, stating that he was God and that Kroski needed to listen,” said Boucher, adding that Kroski tried to cuff Michaud, but Michaud fled into the kitchen.
Michaud then allegedly grabbed a “large knife” from a butcher block. Kroski warned he would Tase him if he approached.
“Kroski, in fear that Michaud was about to attack him with a knife, deployed his Taser, striking Michaud with the probes and causing him to drop the knife and fall to the floor,” said Boucher, adding that the butcher block and several knives also landed on the floor with Michaud.
After the Taser stopped its five-second “activation,” Kroski told Michaud to put his hands behind his back, but Michaud allegedly grabbed a steak knife instead, said Boucher, adding that Kroski then shocked Michaud again. Michaud continued to resist, and Kroski shocked Michaud four times.
At that point, Boucher arrived and helped James and Kroski hand- and ankle- cuff Michaud.
Police spoke to the female relative and her husband, who said Michaud hadn't been acting normal all morning. When he came back into the house, he rammed his chest into the woman relative and pushed the woman’s husband. They said Michaud prevented them from leaving the bedroom. Eventually they were able to distract Michaud and leave the room.
According to Police Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott, Michaud has an “extensive” criminal history that dates back to 2004. It includes convictions for criminal threatening, assault by a prisoner, shoplifting, forgery, theft, receiving stolen property, and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Boucher in his probable cause statement said there is an open warrant from the state of Florida on Michaud but it is not extraditable. The Florida warrant has to do with a parole violation based on a burglary conviction.
“Prior to this incident on Jan. 24, 2021, Rodney Michaud had just been released from the Carroll County House of Corrections on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021,” said Kelley-Scott.
Boucher said the woman and her husband told police Michaud had been jailed because of a parole violation. Kelley-Scott said Michaud is currently being held in Carroll County Jail.
